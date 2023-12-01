Palm Angels x Tods: The best of both worlds

It is at the heart of the creative process of Palm Angels, which stems from an Italian take on American culture and subcultures, to reimagine classic styles with a daring and fresh look.

For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Palm Angels applies this transformative approach to the iconic sporty Tod’s tab sneakers, which makes it much more than a classic. The shoe has been infused with a spark of novelty and lightness incorporating tapered lines and a tongue construction inspired by the 70s. The toe cap has been updated for a more modern look while the Palm Angels logo in gold lurex is highlighted on the back and tongue of the shoe. The essence of Tod’s DNA is evident on the upper with the embossed T on the lace loop and iconic logo on the back.

Also read: Heads up: Hats are back!

Two defining elements of this collaboration are the black or gold leather palm tree stretched at the sides of the upper that recalls the West Coast free spirit of Palm Angels, and the signature Gommino (with its trademark 133 rubber pebbles on the sole) of Tod’s, a functional element transformed into decoration, placed in the back. It’s a modern bas-relief that evokes the legacy, uniqueness and the Tod’s Italian lifestyle.

This is where the worlds of Palm Angels and Tod’s meet and find common ground — making heritage and contemporary culture come together to hold the present moment in a timeless design.

Palm Angels x Tod’s sneakers, are for both men and women.

Price on request.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

