Isharya's new collection is a celebration in every sense

Isharya, known for contemporary jewellery, has launched the sixth edition of its most loved Modern Maharani collection. Designed for a season of joy and sparkling beginnings, the Modern Maharani VI is a celebration in every sense, offering the promise to create memories to last a lifetime.

Gauri Tandon, co-founder of Isharya, tells us that the inspiration behind the collection is pure celebration. It’s tailored for joyous occasions such as weddings or even attending New Year celebrations in style. “The collection is a tribute to the spirit of celebration, promising a season filled with happiness and unforgettable moments. In this edition, our signature polki-cut mirrors take centre stage with fresh iterations, featuring abstract geometric designs and unexpected motifs. The collection also highlights the revival of the age-old talaf stone-cutting technique, enhancing the beauty of turquoise and hydro emerald stones in unexpected ways,” she elaborates.

Also read: Enamor celebrates women in #FabulousMyWay campaign: Redefines bridal fashion

Crafted with precision, the collection boasts 18-karat gold plating, hypoallergenic and nickel-free metals, hand-cut polki mirrors, talaf stone-cutting, and the exquisite beauty of turquoise and hydro emerald stones. The colour palette of Modern Maharani VI reflects opulence with shades of gold, deep green, and turquoise, creating a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and contemporary vibrancy.

Gauri Tandon, co-founder, Isharya

Caption

About striking a balance between traditional elements and contemporary design innovation, the designer says, “Within this collection, you’ll encounter consistent motifs like snakes, turtles, and dice, drawing their inspiration from the dynamic artistry of Cubism. Complementing these are traditional Indian design elements like the ancient talaf setting, showcasing meticulously detailed bezel settings adorned with CZ and finished in opulent 18-karat gold plating.”

Sharing insights into the design philosophy behind this collection, Gauri, says, “This collection skillfully combines elegant polki-cut mirrors with vibrant gemstones such as turquoise stone and emerald hydro stone. These stones are meticulously crafted with 3-D patterns and asymmetrical cuts, adding depth and allure to the pieces.”

What sets this collection apart is the specific design elements or motifs. “In this collection, you’ll discover abstract geometric designs that embrace asymmetrical shapes, angular patterns, and inventive takes on traditional polki cuts. These contemporary shapes and forms cater to modern preferences while preserving an underlying essence of timeless sophistication,” she says.

Also read: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor’s Reina is an exquisite fusion of elegance and contemporary allure

This collection brings together some beautiful mirrors with elegant polki cuts along with vibrant gemstones like turquoise and emerald in a really seamless way. All the different elements have intricate unique cuts added to them.

“Alongside that, it features unique abstract geometric designs that use asymmetrical shapes, angular patterns, and creative variations on traditional polki cuts. These more modern shapes and styles really speak to current tastes while still keeping timeless elegance and sophistication. The mixes of traditional techniques with unexpected twists ensure it will appeal to both modern and more classical sense of beauty. It’s a special blend of the new and the enduring,” adds Gauri.

Price starts at Rs 2,999.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

