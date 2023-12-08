Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor’s Reina is an exquisite fusion of elegance and contemporary allure

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor’s label, which is known for its intricate embroidery and contemporary silhouettes, has launched its new collection — Reina — an exquisite fusion of elegance and contemporary allure. This collection is a testament to the designer’s keen eye for intricate detailing and a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities. Reina encapsulates the essence of regality, offering a curated selection of ensembles that celebrate femininity with a touch of opulence. With a palette that seamlessly transitions from subtle pastels to rich, vibrant hues, each creation in this collection is a masterpiece, reflecting her dedication to crafting attire that resonates with the modern woman’s refined taste.

A favourite among celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sania Mirza, Kajol, Ileana D’Cruz, Juhi Chawla, Prachi Desai, Dia Mirza, and many more, the label’s new collection also features classic embroideries but put on slightly more modern cuts.

“The attempt was just to make it look fresher, which has been achieved. Our embroiderers have worked with us for more than 15 years and have mastered the TPK embroidery setting of resham, dori, gota and mirror. The process always starts with the artwork and the embroidery setting — that’s the hero of our garment; and everything else is around it,” says Tamanna, delving into the design process and the techniques employed to achieve the detailed embroidery featured in this collection.

Highlighting the key pieces, she says, “I’ve heard no one does the ghararas and the shararas like we do. I love simplicity, so my traditional craftsmanship is always put on classic modern

silhouettes. I like it timeless with embroidery and cuts, so it’s easy to balance.”

While the silhouettes are quite classic, the designer has just tweaked the backs to make them more contemporary and modern, and replaced the classic sari with a pre-stitched one because “it’s easy and everyone is travelling for weddings.”

The colours used are pastels and pop, which according to her, form the best base for their signature embroideries.

“The attires are festive and pre-wedding. You can dress them up or dress them down because they are extremely versatile. Victorian or vintage jewellery in dual polish would go well with this collection,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 52,500.

Available online.

