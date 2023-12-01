Kalki's Wedding Edit ’23 blends intricate detailing with playful colours

Kalki unveils an exquisite Wedding Edit ’23 that redefines bridal couture, focusing on occasion-specific ensembles for every family member. From the grandeur of the wedding ceremony to the zest of the sangeet and the vibrancy of mehendi and haldi ceremonies, this wedding collection caters to every celebration. There are impeccable ensembles tailored for the groom and his entourage, exuding sophistication and charm.

From regal sherwanis to contemporary bandhgalas, each outfit embodies style and tradition, ensuring the groom shines amidst the festivities. The collection also features a dazzling range of bridesmaids’ saris, suits, and lehengas, creating immersive girl gang vibes. The designs blend intricate detailing, playful colors, and comfortable silhouettes, allowing everyone to radiate elegance and joy throughout these special moments.

Nishit Gupta, Director, Kalki, tells us that the Wedding Edit ’23 features sub-collections focused on every wedding event, from engagements to cocktail parties.

Kalki's Wedding Edit ’23

“What sets this collection apart is occasion-specific ensembles tailored for every family member, catering to various ceremonies. This inclusive approach ensures everyone finds their perfect outfit. We have blended intricate traditional details with modern silhouettes and playful colors, ensuring the collection resonates with today’s trends while honoring tradition. For example, we have fabricated brocade prints over men’s kurta and colorful strips for lehengas,” he elaborates.

The collection features a diverse palette ranging from vibrant hues to softer tones, ensuring a wide range of choices. Fabrics like sequins, georgette, satin, and velvet dominate, lending elegance to the attires. Intricate embellishments like delicate laces, dreamy frills, beaded detailing, and mirror work add a touch of opulence and sophistication to the outfits, making them stand out.

“Our pieces draw inspiration from cultural traditions, incorporating elements that hold special significance and celebrating heritage in the designs. We have designed our attire blending heritage styles with modern flair for everyone,” says Nishit.

The groom’s attire, from regal sherwanis to contemporary bandhgalas, complements the bridesmaids’ dresses by embodying style and tradition, ensuring coordination while allowing individuality.

“Personalization plays a pivotal role, allowing couples to infuse their unique touch, whether through custom embroidery, colour choices, or fabric selections, making each outfit distinct. We offer a free virtual shopping experience where our personal stylist will assist our client’s requirements,” he says.

Prioritizing inclusivity, the brand offers diverse styles and sizes to cater to various body types, ensuring every member of the bridal party finds an ensemble that makes them feel comfortable and confident.

The price starts at Rs 2,599.

Available online.

