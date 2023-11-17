Mohaa House of Designs unveils Enchanted

Mohaa House of Designs, the brainchild of Sukanya Reddy from Hyderabad, has been an influential presence in the fashion industry for the past five years. The brand has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of its latest

collection, Enchanted.

What distinguishes the design house is Sukanya’s vision for outfits that can be effortlessly dressed up or down, enabling women to craft their unique style narratives. These outfits aren’t just for one-time wear; they are versatile and suitable for everyday use while maintaining a special and elegant charm that renders them perfect for those unforgettable moments.

Sukanya has undertaken a mission to redefine contemporary clothing by addressing the common challenge faced by many women — the need for both comfort and style. Her journey commenced with her own struggle to discover versatile and flattering attire. The brand is committed to ensuring that every woman, regardless of her body shape, can feel confident and stylish in the outfits.

Its newest collection features intricate artwork, delicate cuts, and captivating 3D embroidery, setting it apart from its previous offerings. These designs seamlessly blend funk and sophistication, making them suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

Sukanya tells us that the mood board for Enchanted is a blend of serenity and sophistication, curated with soothing colours like white, half white, and ivory, echoed in the choice of fabrics, such as silk chanderi, organza, and linen satin.

Designer Sukanya Reddy

“The primary goal of this collection is to provide comfort and elegance, with designs that stand out in a neutral palette. The inspiration behind the entire collection is the beauty of feminine florals, translated into artistic versions of flowers that never fade, creating a forever blooming garden. To enhance the uniqueness of the collection, intricate 3D handwork cuts have been incorporated,” she

elaborates.

The inspiration for this collection stems from the changing seasons, the vibrant colours they bring, and the timeless charm of flowers. “Flowers, with their mood-lifting qualities have always been a source of admiration,” says Sukanya.

The collection distinguishes itself through the exquisite 3D embroidery and hand-cut embroidery, making each piece unique. Picking up her favourites from the collection, Sukanya says, “The ivory cutwork off-shoulder dress and the 3D flower short dress are some of my favourites, which evoke extra joy when observed.”

She also suggests accessories to complement the collection. “Pearls and diamonds harmonise perfectly with this line. The versatility of these outfits is a standout feature; they effortlessly transition from day to night, fitting into both small and grand celebrations. The style of this collection leans towards Indo-Western, allowing individuals to infuse their personal touch and styling preferences,” she says.

In essence, Enchanted embodies a fusion of comfort, class, and everlasting floral beauty, where each piece is a canvas for personal style, elevating any occasion.

Price starts at Rs 8,500.

Available online.

