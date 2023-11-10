RmKV Silks delves into time-honoured traditions for the latest collection.

RmKV Silks has brought out yet another innovation in handwoven silk saris this festive season. The brand, which is renowned for its groundbreaking innovations in handwoven silk saris, has once again delved into time-honoured traditions for the latest collection.

It blossoms from the revival of the exquisite art of naturally dyeing saris, drawing inspiration from a tapestry of folk arts and designs. Within this extraordinary collection, there are three categories, each weaving a unique narrative of a diverse cultural heritage and artistic brilliance.

Folk Art

In the Folk Art category, the brand pays homage to the rich tapestry of folk traditions. Each sari is a canvas painted with colours extracted from nature’s wonders, showcasing the beauty of indigenous dyeing techniques. These saris are vibrant stories, reflections of the rituals and lifestyles of Asia’s diverse communities.

From the divine motifs of Mysore Krishna to showcasing the daily life of Minangkabau folk art woven into the sari, and the exotic elegance of Lai Thai decorative patterns to the intricate designs of Hasse Chithra where each piece tells its own unique story, they are, indeed, a study in craftsmanship.

Indian Heritage collection

Their Indian Heritage collection is a journey into the timeless traditions and crafts. It explores the exquisite artistry of various regions, from the intricate motifs of Benaras to the Bhujodi-inspired border motifs. Each sari in this category is a tribute to India’s unparalleled heritage, merging the past with the present in a harmonious blend of style and sophistication. It’s a celebration of the regal elegance of Corner Mango, the sophistication embodied by Kodali Karuppur, the vibrant intensity of Bhujodi sari, the intricate patterns of multi-coloured stripes, the cultural resonance found in Paithani, and the grandeur of the traditional Meena border in a rich mustard hue where each sari stands as a testament to India’s diverse and vibrant tapestry of art and culture.

Lino Collection

The Lino Collection represents a remarkable leap towards a sustainable future. Crafted from natural dye using the Lino patented technique, these saris not only redefine elegance but also introduce the concept of a silk sari that breathes. With the Lino Collection, the brand is taking a significant stride towards sustainability and ethical fashion, where every weave and every shade epitomises beauty with a conscience and captures the essence of weightlessness.

The RmKV Design Studio has created numerous unique silk saris to date, the most notable being Hamsa Damayanti silk sari, Aishwarya Pookkal silk sari, Chinnanchiru Kiliye silk sari, Durbar Krishna silk sari, Kural Ovium silk sari, and many more. There are even options to custom design your own sari in more than 50,000 colours.

