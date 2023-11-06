Swarovski partners with SKIMS for crystallised bodysuits and body jewellery

On her way to becoming a fashion mogul with her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS, Kim Kardashian has now announced a partnership with Swarvoski. This announcement comes weeks after SKIMS was inked as the official underwear partner for the NBA this year.

With the Swarvoski X SKIMS partnership, you can expect crystallised body jewellery that plays on the concept of versatility and can be worn in multiple ways across the waist, and around the neck and function as an elegant yoke to your otherwise body-hugging fits. With these pieces, it is all about accentuating those curves!

It is inspired by the Millenia jewellery collection and the jewels are next to perfect for layering over or even under a garment. The collection also features Skims staples like intimates, bodysuits and dresses, only this time adorned with crystallised accents. Made using SKIMS signature body-molding fabrics, this size-inclusive collection combines glamour with shimmer and what more do we need for the impending party season?

Speaking about this collaboration, Kim Kardashian shares, “For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day. The pieces are so dreamy, and we loved integrating the iconic crystal cuts into my favorite SKIMS pieces. We can’t wait for everyone to love Swarovski x SKIMS as much as I do.”

Swarvoski X SKIMS goes live on November 7. Available online and in select stores.