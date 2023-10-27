Roperro’s Monadaa collection will add sparkle to your festive wardrobes

Roperro, which specialises in high-end handbags, has recently launched their festive collection for women to flaunt this festive season. From the trendy yet traditional clutches to classy and timeless potli bags, Roperro has something for everyone.

Spearheaded by 25-year-old Arpita Katyal, who understands the mindset and needs of this generation, Roperro’s new category called ‘everyday indulgence’ is the highlight of the collection.

“This festive season, we have an array of new additions within Roperro’s Monadaa collection. These latest arrivals are designed to inspire and elevate your fashion choices, offering a blend of innovation and timeless elegance. From embellished styles to add sparkle to your festive wardrobes, to subtle hues accentuating your fusion and western outfits, this curation is set to elevate everyone’s style

quotient,” says Arpita.

Arpita Katya, CEO- Roperro

To create dazzling and detailed patterns, the bags come with sequins, beads and intricate embroidery work. They can be seen in bags like Forest Evening Bag, and Royale Evening Bag where these embellishments add texture and sparkle. Apart from the potli bags, there are handbags such as Alsa Mini Bag and Alicia Abstract Mini Bag with beautiful sequin work that looks stylish.

Some of the bags also have metallic embellishments like studs, grommets, and chains, which add a touch of edginess and sophistication.

Arpita tells us that the Royale Evening Bag in lavender is her pick of the lot. “Having said that, our potli bag stands out as a true gem with its distinguished craftsmanship on a premium faux leather foundation that takes the traditional potli a notch higher on design and aesthetics. The presence of delicate beads and pearl embellishments adorning the entire base transforms it into a striking statement piece. With a perfect silhouette, tailored to cater to the modern woman’s desire for both luxury and comfort, this exquisite piece is not just all-beauty but is highly functional as well. Inside, you’ll find one spacious main compartment, ideal for all your essentials. The strong chain strap is long enough to ensure that the bag sits comfortably on your shoulder or can be carried gracefully by hand, adapting to your style and preference,” she elaborates.

About the trends this season, Arpita says, it is all about luxury and a touch of tradition. “Black and lavender are new additions to an otherwise colourful landscape that potlis trade in. It’s a must have versatile accessory that exudes regal charm to an ethnic look and ensemble,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 1,200.

Available online.

