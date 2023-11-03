Affordable elegance: Challani's upcoming collections present youthful designs and elegant styles that are also easy on your pocket

Looks can be given an added edge with the smart use of accessories. Challani’s upcoming release of fine silver and gold jewellery pieces under two vibrant collections will give that much-needed extra sparkle this season. While Fedha exudes some pretty pieces in silver, Lille promises to deliver an exquisite gold jewellery collection.



Jayantilal Challani of Challani Group talks to us about these vibrant new collections. “In the next few months, we are coming out with two new stylish brands,” he says, adding more about the main idea behind this collection. “One thought that was continuously lingering in our minds was to make jewellery affordable and feasible for everyone. We felt that the luxury and exuberance in our jewellery should be felt by every woman, and that resulted in these two brands,” he says.



These collections have also been designed to appeal to the youth who strive to express themselves freely. With a greater focus brought about on younger audiences’ individual expression, it is clear that this collection aims to provide stand-out options among this demographic by creating unique pieces. They can sport this collection on numerous occasions as well as for daily use. The label also attempts to build on its vibrant, colourful, sleek, and youthful nature.



Additionally, we also learn of the amazing set of pieces that will be available under these collections. Jayantilal lists the array of pieces under Lille, “We have created the best of earrings, finger rings, bangles, chains with motifs of animals, emojis, birds and religious symbols.” Shifting the focus to Fedha, he mentions that the pieces would replicate the designs available in the gold collection in addition to chains, long haarams, bangles, bracelets, chokers, and heavyweight jewellery. “Adding more hue to these colourful creations, we also have precious stones,” he highlights.



Rs.500 onwards.

Will be available online and in stores.