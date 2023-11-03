Tailored Traditions: Saundh unveils its first men’s collection, The Saundh Man

As the festive season begins so does the search for ethnic wear and while women are too spoilt for choice, the market for traditional menswear, although thriving, is far from being saturated. Any new brand that launches an edit with traditional wear curated solely for men is a welcome affair.

Upon spotting this gap in the market, Saundh, a brand known for its sartorial womenswear, unveiled its first-ever men’s collection, The Saundh Man, a couple of weeks ago. Expect timeless silhouettes such as front button kurtas in prints and solids with textured yokes, waistcoats and also long jackets that only enhance the festive look.

Speaking about the all-new collection founder Sarabjeet Saluja shares, “A lot of our existing customers were seeking men’s options for their spouses, partners and brothers, especially while shopping in the festivities. For us, the Saundh Man is someone who is fearless, loves fashion and is rooted in his traditions. It’s an adaptation of the similar stories that we are telling with our womenswear collections. Rooted in festive spirits, the men’s collection celebrates the seasonal revelries,” he adds.

He further talks to us about the capsule edit and reveals that it boasts 24 ensembles in total — 12 kurtas and 12 jackets which can be bought together as a complete fit or as separate pieces. While the collection features solids, Sarabjeet shares that with this maiden menswear collection, they aim to break the conservative narrative that prints are not masculine enough.

Ensembles from the edit

“Known for our prints, we knew we could offer an interesting design range that matched the sensibilities of young and self-made men. We believe menswear should also be fashionable too and prints can be manly enough when used the right way.”

Sarabjeet also dives deeper into the collection and shares the inspiration behind the colour palette. “The range is dipped in neutrals, festive colours of reds, maroons, mint green and chrome yellows, along with the traditional blues. We have pastels too. Think light kurtas in whites and blushes. There is also some pop in our palette. Deep blues, bright mints, crisp chrome and deep black printed kurtas and jackets,” he shares.

Since its inception in 2019, Saundh has played around with fabrics that fit the season. The new menswear collection is no different. “The entire collection is crafted in traditional raw silk. The fabric is soft, light with a hint of sheen in it, making it perfect for festivals,” Sarabjeet signs off. `

INR 5,990 onwards. Available online.

