In Satya Paul's latest collection the blooms take on a wild, almost psychedelic form

Renowned for indigenous prints, the late designer Satya Paul’s eponymous label is a favourite of many Bollywood stars. Satya Paul’s aesthetic is built on a spirit of playfulness and is designed for those open to exploring the unknown. With Rajesh Pratap Singh as the creative director of the brand, it ushered in a new era for the iconic ’80s brand known for its bold prints and flamboyant flair.

The label’s latest collection includes two drops — Kyoto-Delhi: Non-Stop and Acid Flowers.

The Kyoto-Delhi: Non-Stop serves as a dreamy collection that is a crossover between India and Japan. The beautiful assortment of playful saris, co-ord sets, shirts and dresses reflects inspiration from the art of Japanese woodblocks, the traditional patchwork style of Boro, a serene Japanese garden; a memory from the unforgettable Sakura season and the Japanese counterculture — yakuza tattoos’ striking prints that sit on the body like a second skin.

Subsequently, the second drop, the Acid Flowers is a wild dance with an eternal source of inspiration — the flora and fauna that surrounds us.

The designer talks to us more about the key inspiration behind the new collections; sustainability goals; and future plans.

What was your vision for the Kyoto-Delhi: Non-Stop and Acid Flowers collections and its campaign shoot?

Satya Paul and botanicals have a longstanding relationship. Here, our exploration reaches a zenith with the blooms taking on a wild, almost psychedelic form. Both these drops are also, of course, an ode to Japan and the connections between two cultures. We re-visited Japanese woodblocks to develop a lot of our signature prints, and the art of Boro — which was an indigenous, sustainable method of ‘patchworking’ during the Edo period, which also makes a comeback.

The campaign shoot for these drops were shot like mini-films; we imagined a microcosm of a world where all things, not just the clothes, are made by Satya Paul. So, audiences could, for the first time, imagine what a Satya Paul home or day-time party would look and feel like.

How is it different from the brand’s earlier drops?

All of our drops and collections exist on a continuum, as we are a brand that likes to return to our core themes and explorations again and again. This drop combines two of our important inspirations — Japan and botanicals — and expresses them in a new way.

What are the key standout elements of these collections?

The colours are striking; the colour combinations are unexpected, and can verge on wild. The fabrics have been chosen to embrace organic movement; wearers will be able to almost feel as if they are moving gardens, or dancing with flowers when they wear these creations.

What are your sustainability goals with this collection?

Like with every collection we make, we try to be as sustainable as possible. However, this was not the primary objective with this collection. The eco-friendliness of these pieces will come from people styling them in different ways, so that they can be worn again and again.

The label is set to observe turning points with its brand new stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports. Tell us more about it.

Yes, we’ve got three brand new stores coming soon, which is exciting. They will be at Emporio Delhi, Palladium in Mumbai, and at the Bengaluru airport. The conceptualisation and design of these spaces have given us the opportunity to collaborate with some great talents in the fields of architecture and interior design such as Lotus Designs and Studio LCD. Each will offer a unique experience to customers, and showcase innovative ways to use local materials.

How would you say the present Satya Paul differs from the one a few years ago, and how does

it speak to the contemporary clientele?

As Satya Paul grows, it becomes more accessible. Today, we reach many more young people and individuals in the creative community than ever before. Men of all ages are also discovering our brand, due to the emphasis we have put on making menswear fun and functional at the same time. It is also exciting to see people in tier-2 cities discover us. All the while, we have a loyal consumer base that is made up of stylish women who have worn us since the late 80s and 90s.

Have you seen a shift in thedemographic of the Satya Paul clientele in the recent past?

It is very important to us to not just be a fashion brand, but also be an ally to Indie talents across the fields of music, theatre, art, and dance. Many of our events are dedicated to building this relationship, and strengthening the overlaps between fashion and other creative fields. These events have raised a lot of awareness within this community about our brand, and we are delighted that many people in these communities are exploring the world of Satya Paul.

What are your future plans for the brand?

We’ve got great plans for Satya Paul — a brand that we believe can represent Indian talent both in the country and abroad. While we will open more stores, we will also focus on developing our brand extensions, such as Satya Paul Home, which has already created a nice buzz with its launch. We’ll also continue to be interested in drawing more young people into our fold, and providing them with a medium for expressing their many talents.

