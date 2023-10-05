Mellowdrama opens its first flagship store

Mellowdrama by Aaina Mahajan, a favourite label with celebs like Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Vidya Balan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani and Kajal Aggarwal is opening a flagship store in New Delhi’s Dhan Mill Compound. The store design is inspired by Dhan Mill compound’s sense of community and the brand’s unique view on luxury. At its launch, Mellowdrama will also reveal its latest collection, Aquella, besides the brand’s most popular silhouettes over the years.

Interiors of Mellowdrama's flagship store in New Delhi

Aaina Mahajan

The cozy 750 sqft space is designed with the brand's ethos of quiet luxury in a palette of black, white, blue and silver. Dhan Mill compound is a city favourite for its art galleries, café and homegrown fashion labels, walking into the Mellowdrama store allows the best of that pop energy to carry you into a space of serenity. The store features no sharp edges – curves, accents and generous arches call out in calming white and chrome while the concrete floor, hammered chrome desk and dramatic M installation on the entrance facade add flair to the space.

Says Aaina Mahajan, the designer, “We have been excited about the possibility of extending our brand into an experience for years but never quite found the right space to do it. With this store in Dhan Mill, I’m excited about bringing all our collections under one roof. Our latest, Aquella, is a macro perspective of colour and light dancing in the depths of the oceans. It encapsulates so much of what we have built over the years.”