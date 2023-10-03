Boss revisits its heritage codes for FW '23 fashion show

Globally renowned fashion label Boss revisited its heritage through a contemporary perspective for its Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show, which was presented on September 22 before a crowd of over 1,000 guests in Milan's Allianz MiCo convention centre. For the collection theme, titled CorpCore, the show location was turned into Boss Techtopia: an ephemeral workplace with ergonomic design that perfectly combines the requirements of the body and the mind.

Six themed rooms were located within the runway loop, overseen by the BOSS Techtopia Control Room. In the HarmoniTech Space, a yogi found a haven of calm for their practice within the fast-paced corporate world. The Brainstorm Room saw 'employees' wearing light-therapy headphones and summoning collective creative energy. Two additional rooms served as harmonious, plant-filled meeting spaces. The AromaSynth Lab, a space dedicated to olfactive discovery, celebrated the classic BOSS scent, BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette, also presenting BOSS Bottled Elixir – the latest creation from BOSS Fragrances – to be sampled.

The edit is rich in structured fabrics and sharp silhouettes, with emphasis on a clean look. Visible buttons and zips are removed from their typical placements. Its muted colour palette draws from the neutral hues commonly seen in the corporate workplace, ranging from timeless gray and white to shades of brown and green. In accessories, playful references to office objects like paper clips, pens, and folders have been reworked. Details like numerical locks on briefcases lend a statement finish to accessories like bags and shoes.

“The BOSS Fall/Winter 2023 collection is an evolution of our brand’s tailoring heritage,” says Marco Falcioni, SVP of Creative Direction at Hugo Boss. “I loved the creative challenge of taking the traditional office attire of the executive – a look not typically associated with breaking boundaries – and shaking it up to make it new, exciting and representative of the multi-faceted modern Boss. It's a celebration of suiting as a tool for empowerment, confidence, and individuality – values that drive our core message, ‘Be your own boss’.”



Brand ambassador Lee Minho surprised guests by kicking off the show as the first to enter Boss Techtopia. The runway stars, led by Gigi Hadid, included Jay Alvarrez, Paulo André de Oliveira, Ezra Frech, Ryan Garcia, Ashley Graham, Aleksander Kilde, Jutta Leerdam, Noah Lyles, Yusra Mardini, Matthew Noszka, Luke Rockhold and Pedro Scooby. They were joined by brand ambassadors Anthony Joshua, Alica Schmidt and Khaby Lame. The guest list for the show was also packed with celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Suki Waterhouse, Burna Boy, Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, Ester Expósito, Simu Liu, Demi Lovato, Sonam Kapoor, Lee Minho, Arón Piper, Zhang Yuqi, and Zhang Binbin. In the front row were sports stars Victor Cruz and Jonathan Kuminga, plus brand ambassador Matteo Berrettini alongside Melissa Satta. The show was followed by an after-party on site, where Nicola Mazzetti, The Martinez Brothers, and Ricardo Villalobos entertained attendees with their live DJ sets.

