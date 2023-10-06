Paksha by Tarinika presents Victorian and Premium Collection of statement jewellery

Ornate and timeless, Paksha by Tarinika’s Victorian and Premium Collection will be just right for your festivities as they exude unparalleled elegance and grace.

Featuring a diverse array of jewellery that seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary style, the collection features intricately crafted necklaces, bangles, dazzling earrings and maang tikka sets, each piece capturing the essence of the season.

“Paksha’s festive collection is a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and excellence, ensuring that you shine your brightest during this festive season. It is not merely an assemblage of exquisite pieces but a reflection of our passion for blending tradition with modern design. Each jewel tells a story, and this Diwali, we invite you to become a part of that narrative,” says Sunaina Ramishsetty, founder of the jewellery brand.

Sunaina Ramishsetty, founder of Paksha by Tarinika

Sunaina has drawn inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of India, particularly the vibrant and celebratory spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. “Our designs pay homage to the intricate craftsmanship and elegance of traditional Indian jewellery, infusing it with modern elements to create pieces that are both classic and chic. The collection captures the essence of the festival, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and the renewal of hope,” she elaborates.



It features embossed detailing with patterns and motifs that add depth and texture to the jewellery, inspired by traditional Indian art and architecture. There is also filigree work, a delicate and ornamental kind of jewellery metalwork that is used to create intricate and lacy patterns. It adds an air of sophistication and elegance to select pieces in the collection.

Vibrant enamel work is also used to add colour and vibrancy to certain pieces. This technique is often seen in the brand’s New Age Gold Collection, where modern design elements are seamlessly integrated with traditional craftsmanship.

About the trend this festive season, Sunaina adds, “Maximalist jewellery is, indeed, a prominent trend as are bold and opulent pieces that will make a statement and capture

attention.

Price starts at Rs 11,000.

Available online.

