Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Verandah’s resort wear showcase unveils the hidden charms of Goa  

Imagine yourself whisked away to a seaside affair in Goa. Sunkissed beaches with a breezy air kissing your hair as you dazzle on the sands in swimwear, free-flowing kaftans, draped maxis, minis, vacation-ready separates, dresses, and more.

If that gets you itchy feet for the coastal State then look no further than designer Anjali Patel Mehta’s SS24 resort wear showcase, Anjuna and Parra shown at Lakmé Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI.

These collections draw inspiration from the serene coastal haven of Anjuna and the tropical beauty of Parra in Goa, where Anjali’s label Verandah marked its presence with its first store opening in 2020. The stores are located within a 16th-century Portuguese residence, as Anjali made Goa her second home.

Her latest runway collection breathes life into the colours of these villages and the entire Goan state, featuring laid-back luxury similar to a scene from Slim Aaron’s photography collection. The ensembles feature a captivating colour palette of brick, coral, green, and azure shades, echoing the aesthetics of the azulejos tile work amid Goa's lush tropical gardens and elegant villas.

Telling us her fondest memory of Goa, Anjali shares, “It dates back to 2006 when my husband and I decided to have our wedding there. We both had a deep love for Goa, having visited the place since our childhood. At that time, destination weddings were not as common as they are today, and we wanted to create a unique experience. So, we opted for a celebration that spanned three to four days, where wedding attire was optional, and we often found ourselves in swimwear, football gear, and flip-flops. We had a golden band and a local Goan DJ, and our chosen venue was the TAJ, where we essentially took over the space with about 150 of our closest friends and family. We even watched the World Cup during the festivities. While the legal marriage ceremony happened in Bombay, we wanted Goa to be where we celebrated with our nearest and dearest, and it truly turned out to be the best celebration of our lives.”

The tourist-friendly state became her second home for several reasons. “Firstly, I'm an ardent beach lover, and Goa provides the perfect setting for that passion. It's a place where I can immerse myself in the ocean and enjoy the coastal lifestyle. Additionally, Goa offers something for everyone, regardless of budget or lifestyle. What I particularly appreciate about Goa is the sense of relaxation it offers as soon as you arrive. Whether you're disembarking from a plane or stepping out of a car, there's a unique and immediate feeling of calm that washes over you,” she tells us.

During the lockdown, the designer’s family decided to make a temporary move to Goa, driving all the way from Bombay, even in the midst of a pandemic and heavy rains. It provided them with a new perspective on Goa as they got to live there as residents, not just tourists.

Anjali opens up about why Parra and Anjuna are especially close to her, “ I had the opportunity to live in Anjuna for a few months, where I rented an old, restored home and even opened a store in the area. The first Verandah store was located in a restaurant called Mahi at Mazal Waddo in Anjuna. During my time there, I learned the local culture, ran by the beautiful paddy fields in the evening, and spent time in the quaint eateries. Parra, being the neighbouring village, was a place I often visited. Both places have a unique tropical beauty that's not always visible to tourists passing through. Parra, in particular, has a rich history, and its Hollywood-like palm road and old blue houses are quite fascinating. I wanted to create a collection that paid homage to the motifs, tropical beauty, flowers, symbolism, and Portuguese influence in the area. It was my way of showcasing the less commercial and more authentic side of Goa, focusing on its architecture, flora, and fauna.”

In 2024, the designer is planning to dedicate the year to Goa in various forms, with this collection serving as a starting point. “I wanted to highlight Goa on the runway because I've noticed that the West's perception of India tends to focus on the north like Jaipur, Kashmir, and the Mughal era with its historical and cultural influences. There's less awareness of Goa's unique charm, its slow living, and the impact it had on the hippie movement and the world of music and fashion. Goa holds a special place in my heart, and I aimed to create a collection that can be worn globally, from the beach to the bar, from AM to PM as they call it,” she adds.

The designer wants her label to be known as a conscious luxury brand with a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible design. As a result, her creations are crafted using incredibly soft, eco-friendly materials, offering the quintessential holiday wardrobe. She tells us about the conscious-making process, “Our approach to sustainability revolves around key principles – locally made, conscientious material choices, biodegradable fabrics, and natural fibres. A significant portion of our fabrics are specially woven in collaboration with two companies, Lenzing from Austria, and Asahi Kasei from Japan, particularly for our biodegradable Bemberg fabric, which we use as an alternative to silk. We've proudly remained leather-free for the past six years, and we will continue to do so unless we find superior alternatives. We take pride in being a zero-waste brand, focusing on fabrics that can be upcycled. This season, we've incorporated cotton and Tencel linen into our collection, alongside biodegradable Bemberg silk satin and regenerated nylon for our swimwear."

The ensembles are adorned with motifs of flora, pineapples, cashews, and palm trees that borrow from the Portuguese influence as well as the tropical side of Goa. The colours of the ensembles range from all the shades of sunset including purple and pink, lilac to earthy tropical colours, like rust lilies, monsteras, and birds of paradise.



Anjali is working in the niche category of resort wear which is rising in India. She tells us why it has become a fashion fad, “ I believe that resort wear in India extends beyond the traditional sense and is more about year-round comfortable, luxurious, and sophisticated clothing that is well-suited for warm weather – in materials that you can breathe and things that look good on the body. Today, people have an increasing sense of comfort with Western-style clothing. They like the idea that separates can be mixed and matched to create a unique style. That way, they have become more aware of the versatility of resort wear,” adding, “I like to think of myself as a warm weather designer. Internationally, resort as a category means swimwear and cover-ups. In India, it extends to vacation-ready clothing which means swimwear, cover-ups, vacation wear, and upscale summer wear.”

She tells us about ruling resort wear trends and how to style them, “It has become more effortless and accessible. A classic choice is pairing a kaftan with pants, adding stylish jewellery, including a mang tikka, and voilà, you're ready to go. Fashion jewellery is currently enjoying a moment in the spotlight, and combining fashionable pieces with heritage or vintage jewellery has become a popular choice. These pieces, when paired with resort wear, create an individual style statement that doesn't need to be extravagant or heavy. They are convenient for travel and offer a sense of luxury and repeat value. The market is leaning towards mix-and-match options, soft and luxurious materials, and statement pieces that set you apart.”



