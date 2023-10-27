Tarinika’s Victorian Collection is an ode to Indian heritage

With the festive season comes the time for going on a shopping spree, be it clothes, accessories, jewellery, home décor or furniture, most of us like to re-do our places and wardrobes. And what better time to deck up and look your best at every event you attend? Just in time to match the festive fervour, Tarinika has launched its exquisite Victorian Collection, which is all about opulence and heritage. Inspired by Indian heirloom jewellery, this collection has an old world charm to it.

“Victorian Collection is an ode to Indian heritage. It not only has vintage design elements but unique Victorian plating on the pieces that makes them stand out. It has beautiful Victorian era flora and fauna design elements,” says Hemali Mehta, Head of Design and Product at Tarinika.

What sets the Victorian Collection apart is its meticulously crafted Victorian finish. This distinctive touch adds a vintage allure to the jewellery, transporting wearers to an era of grandeur and sophistication. The pieces effortlessly blend the splendour of the past with contemporary design sensibilities, making them an ideal choice for any occasion. The collection boasts a diverse range of jewellery, catering to a variety of tastes. From intricate earrings that frame the face beautifully to elaborate necklaces that command attention, from pendants that exude luxury to wrist wear that adds a touch of grace to every movement, and from rings that epitomise timeless elegance —the collection is a celebration of heritage and artistry.

Whether it’s a grand wedding or a glamourous evening affair, the Victorian Collection adds an unparalleled touch of magnificence. The jewellery complements your attire, making you feel like royalty with its blend of tradition and modern sophistication. Each piece tells a story, encapsulating the enduring beauty of heritage jewellery.

Pieces from the collection

Sunaina Ramisetty, founder of Tarinika, says, “The Victorian Collection is a labour of love that seamlessly weaves together the grandeur of India’s rich heritage with the allure of vintage aesthetics. Each piece is a testament to the skill of our artisans, who have meticulously brought these designs to life. With the Victorian finish, we have added a touch of nostalgia that makes these pieces truly exceptional. This collection is a tribute to the timeless beauty of heritage jewellery, and we are thrilled to share it with the world.”

The Victorian Collection is reminiscent of the olden era and lends a regal appeal to each piece. This collection has beautifully crafted pieces with semi-precious polkis, temple motifs, and semi-precious pearls and beads. “The collection is a celebration of colours. It has beautiful deep and pastel greens, powder pink, royal blue and mint blue colours. We have used these shades in colour stones and beads,” Hemali tells us.

One can choose from earrings, necklaces, pendants, wristwear and rings. There are beautiful drop earrings, jhumkis, chokers, short and long necklaces, haslis, and bracelets. The collection is perfect for weddings and parties, and can be beautifully paired with lehengas and saris.

Price starts at Rs 1,500.

Available online.

