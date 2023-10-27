Cheena Singh’s Inayat is inspired by art and history

India has a rich history of clothing, textile and architecture. And Virtuoso fashion designer Cheena Singh’s latest collection draws inspiration from the same. It’s also a natural extension to the central theme in all of her works. Aptly named Inayat, which translates to grace and elegance, every outfit and ensemble in the collection speaks volumes about the contemporary style and preferences of modern Indian women.

From co-ord sets to pant suits and power suits, the collection features exquisite gara work and appliqué work on some of the most on-trend hues and fabrics. The intricately woven jackets and bustiers add a voguish dimension to the entire collection.

Comfortable to wear and ready to make a statement, these outfits are designed with the finest of cuts and silhouettes to add to the glamour and vivacity of women.

From using jamdani weave and other lusciously luxurious fabrics to creating masterpieces in blouse designs, Inayat exudes sophistication and grace. It’s a fine amalgamation of enchanting appliqués, and Parsi gara work in modern silhouettes. The designer tells us more about her latest collection.

“I’m inspired by our ancient and traditional art and history. There is so much to learn and get inspired from the beauty of our history — the art forms, the colour, embroideries and the cuts of the garments,” says Cheena, a NIFT graduate, whose homegrown brand specialises in fresh, and innovative designs, blended with elegant fabrics and patterns.

Cheena Singh; One of her creations

From her exquisite collections on jamdani to heritage collections featuring the unique yet resplendent and rich history of Indian temple décor, Pichwai — the murals serving as the backdrop to Indian deities — her work speaks tradition and modernity in equal measures.

“I have created a fusion of appliqué and Parsi gara embroidery. We have seen dori work in a very traditional style but in my new collection, I have presented the same work in a modern way using different embellishments,” she says.

The designer has also experimented with blouses by giving it different cuts and patterns. You will find pleating, pin-tucks, and corset style blouses in the latest

collection.

The USP of the brand is its modern take on traditional Indian embroideries and styles. The fusion of ethnic with contemporary designs makes this collection appealing to the young and the old alike.

“My next collection is luxury prêt, which will feature smart casuals, co-ord sets, suits, pant suits, dresses and jackets,” she signs off.

Price on request.

Available online.

