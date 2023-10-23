Ritika Mirchandani opens first outlet in Mumbai

Couturier Ritika Mirchandani has opened the doors of her first retail outlet in Mumbai that would give her clients a 360-degree experience of the brand and its ethos. A designer who has created a unique niche of her own when it comes to festive and occasion wear, Ritika’s geometrically-inspired and curated designs are synonymous with luxury.

The flagship store draws inspiration from the elegant Art Deco style. Combining the timeless charm of ancient Rome with modern sensibilities, it showcases a fusion of architectural elements, prominently featuring inspirational arches that capture the eye and create a sense of grandeur. These arches, reminiscent of classical designs, seamlessly blend with contemporary aesthetics, lending the store a modern and sophisticated ambience. Ritika’s passionate vision was put to life by decorator Ameeta Divecha.

Founded in 2010, the label is celebrated for its signature Bugel work embroidery, bold opulent patterns, and texture design inspired by linear shapes and forms. A modern yet contemporary take on Indian fashion, the tailored silhouettes are structured and playful. Rooted in art history, her collections exude different eras – cubism to Art Nouveau and Art Deco. In 2013 and 2014, she showcased at Lakme Fashion Week with her collection inspired by cubism. Her signature products are belted jackets, lehengas sharara, and pre-pleated sarees.



The flagship store is located at the Paradise Bungalow, Breach Candy in Mumbai.



