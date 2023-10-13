Fleurs de Goenka India collection is an ode to the royal heritage of India

India has one of the most fascinating jewellery cultures in the world with a history that can be traced back through the centuries. To many though, Indian jewellery conjures up images of maharajas lavishly decked up in giant gemstones and complicated, traditional headpieces and necklaces. Goenka India, a house of diamonteers, is on a mission to change all that with their entirely contemporary take on the country’s richly bejewelled heritage.

For their first ever exhibition in Chennai, in association with Vimonisha Exhibitions and Events, they are all set to unveil a stunning collection of jewellery, Fleurs de Goenka India, an ode to the royal

heritage of India with a contemporary twist. This collection is a magnificent symphony of rich hues, featuring emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, paired with sparkling diamonds, all meticulously crafted into a range of designs that exemplify elegance and sophistication.

Dhriti Goenka, owner, Goenka India, says the pieces are a part of a uniquely curated collection where each jewel is intricately designed and decorated with the choicest gemstones. “The collection takes its inspiration from a floral theme, with vivid jewel tones and dainty designs, a collection rooted in the eternal spring. The scintillating range of vivid emeralds has always been our personal favourite for their quality of complimenting the Indian skin tone perfectly. This is our most contemporary and bold collection so far,” explains Dhriti.

Monisha Gidwani and Dhriti Goenka sporting the new collection

Starting as a house of diamonteers, the brand has evolved over time, harnessing the beauty of gemstones to create absolute masterpieces of jewellery.

From the glamourous Paris Hilton to a galaxy of brightest stars in Indian cinema like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara, Goenka India has been chosen by the most discerning celebrities to grace their moments of splendor.

Their star-studded clientele doesn’t stop there. The brand has also been adorned by the likes of Shefali Shah, Shibani Dandekar, Kalki Koechlin, Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, and many more.

True to the brand’s identity, their latest Fleurs de Goenka India collection exudes graceful charm and an aesthetic sophistication that is unparalleled. Whether it is select silhouette pieces or radiant bridal jewellery, Goenka India’s creations are a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship that defines the brand.

Price starts at Rs 5 lakhs.

Today. From 11 am to 8 pm.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai.



