Manyavar-Mohey opens new store in Chennai

Dressing for a wedding requires some extensive thought. If you are confused where to start, Manyavar-Mohey’s new vibrant festive 2023 collection will help you curate a selection of outfits that will leave no doubts about your style savviness.

The celebration wear brand recently unveiled its latest collection, which collided with the new store opening in the city.

Manyavar’s Timeless Celebration festive collection includes exquisite sherwanis, fine Indo-Westerns, royal bandhgalas, classic kurta-jackets and matching accessories for life’s special moments. Not leaving behind the juniors, Manyavar has started a separate children’s ethnic and fusion wear line, paving the path for a happier family. It was in 2016 that the brand introduced Mohey, a celebration wear for women, and acquired fashion brand in southern India, and Mebaz, in 2017, to become a one-stop destination for men, women and children.

Ram Charan in Manyavar-Mohey festive collection

While speaking about the new store launch, Vineet Jain, Manyavar-Mohey, Chennai franchise owner, said, “This is our seventh store in Chennai and our latest collection is a one-stop destination for brides, grooms, families and even kids. We have introduced a new interior concept at our latest store, which sports a grander, festive and wedding vibe. When our customers walk in, they get a feel of their

wedding day.”

Need advice on the looks that will work best for you to rock your wedding day? Let the wedding advisors at Manyavar-Mohey guide you.

Price on request.

At Express Avenue Mall.

