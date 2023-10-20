Mellowdrama unveils Autumn Winter 2023 collection, Aquella

A play of texture. Precisely formed patterns of sequins bringing an ocean spray to life on a denim jacket; hand-blocked vertical stripes on a casual longline dress that remind you of currents under a calm surface; tasseled jackets like wind flirting with waves; and crisp white button-down shirts with statement buttons invoking blinding summer afternoons of days past.

Mellowdrama’s Autumn Winter 2023 collection, Aquella, brings the unending grace of the ocean to classic silhouettes. With this new collection, the brand has tapped into the ocean’s many moods and infinite grace to bring to life a collection of blues, grays and whites playfully mixed together to present its depth and character.

Aquella is made of hand-woven denim fabrics, distressed denim panels, and overdyed and washed denim making up the brand’s signature line. In a collection of details, the M Monogram embroidery and signature zip trim details add sophistication and quiet luxury.





“Aquella came from the idea of transition across seasons and time. I wanted to capture the dance of light and colour in the depths of the ocean. Intrigued by the textures and formations of the world below, this collection uses our signature metallic accents, distinctly layered denim mosaic panelling,

zipper detail and tufted denim textures to create a tactile experience that is bold yet refined. I’m excited to see people wear this collection and bring their own depth to it,” says Aaina Mahajan, designer of Mellowdrama.

This is a collection designed to celebrate detail and craftsmanship but mimicking the individuality of the ocean. Mellowdrama’s Aquella offers something for every occasion — from dresses to shirt dresses that move seamlessly from day dressing to evening.

The brand is constantly exploring new and innovative ways to reduce environmental footprint, and believes that the fabrics they use are just as important as the designs they create. “Our passion lies in creating clothing that not only looks and feels great, but also has a positive impact on the environment. We use Tencel, a pure and eco-friendly fabric made from sustainably sourced wood pulp, sourced from registered mills actively involved in processes that aid water conservation and energy efficiency, and run on carbon-neutral electricity powered by biomass,” explains Aaina.

She also shares her tips on accessorising the newcollection. “It works well with clean metallic accessories like silver hoops and chains, metallic pumps and boots, as well as with our mirror work, denim cutwork, raw denim details and metallic hues in our pieces. The trench coats, jackets in raw and washed denims go well with denim handbag and oversized denim clutches,”she signs off.

Price starts at Rs 8,700.

Available online.

