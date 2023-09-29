Rishi & Vibhuti’s Rebel Royalty edit is all about the modern bride

Rishi & Vibhuti’s latest collection Rebel Royalty has a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary flair and the eclectic collection offers everything from resplendent lehengas to elegant saris, daring bikini bralettes paired with shararas, sexy kaftans, and stunning drape skirts. For the vibrant cocktail and sangeet festivities, the range has you sorted for all the wedding occasions. We speak with Vibhuti to know more.

Tell us all about Rebel Royalty.

Rebel Royalty boasts a vibrant palette of jewel tones, including regal Rani pink, deep emerald green, and luxurious royal blue. The cuts are a harmonious blend of classic and modern, featuring intricate embroidery and sequin work. The textures range from rich velvets to airy chiffons, offering a diverse range of options for discerning brides. Silhouettes are diverse, including traditional lehengas, modern sari gowns, anarkalis, and contemporary fusion ensembles like kaftan dresses and drape skirts.

Rishi&Vibhuti's Rebel Royalty

What's the inspiration behind the collection?

The collection draws inspiration from the rebellious spirit of modern brides who seek to make a statement while honoring their cultural heritage. It encapsulates the idea of rewriting traditional bridal narratives with bold colors, unique cuts, and a touch of edgy elegance.

How much different is the bridal fashion this year? Is it maximal in nature?

This year, bridal fashion has embraced maximalism with a modern twist. Brides are opting for bold colours, intricate embellishments, and unconventional silhouettes. There's a celebration of individuality and self-expression, where brides choose outfits that reflect their personality.

Over the past few years, bridal fashion has evolved significantly. There's a shift towards personalization and experimentation. Brides are more inclined towards unique designs, non-traditional colours, and unconventional pairings. Bridal fashion has become more inclusive, catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Rishi&Vibhuti's Rebel Royalty

What are the bridal fashion trends ruling this year?

Statement Blouses are always in vogue. Elaborate and ornate blouses paired with simpler saris or lehengas can never go wrong. Sheer capes and intricately embroidered dupattas for an added layer of drama always make for a fashion statement. Modern Silhouettes are making waves. Contemporary cuts and styles like sari gowns and palazzo suits are getting increasingly popular.

Bridal wardrobe must-haves?

A classic red or bold-coloured lehenga, an elegant sari with exquisite work, a versatile fusion ensemble for pre-wedding functions.

Rishi&Vibhuti's Rebel Royalty

How to accessorise the bridal looks?

Go for statement jewellery that complements the outfit without overpowering it. Pay attention to the neckline and choose necklaces accordingly. Mix traditional and contemporary pieces for a unique look.

Fashion trends for bridesmaids and relatives?

For bridesmaids, pastel shades and lighter fabrics are doing rounds. Anarkali suits and lehenga-cholis are popular choices. The relatives can opt for elegant saris or fusion ensembles, keeping the colour palette in mind.

Some tips for last-moment trousseau hunting?

Plan in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Focus on versatility and choose pieces that can be mixed and matched. Pay attention to detail and quality of craftsmanship.

Price on request. On rishiandvibhuti.com