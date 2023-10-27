Pink Fort's festive edit is a celebration of culture and couture

In the spirit of tradition and festivity, Pink Fort has unveiled its latest collection — Royal Celebrations — which is a seamless blend of artistic craftsmanship and heartfelt emotions.

This collection is a fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary panache, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship. The curated ensembles reflect Pink Fort’s unwavering commitment to create outfits that cater to a diverse range of tastes while honoring our cultural heritage. What makes this festive collection special is its vibrant tapestry of colours, intricate designs, and exquisite fabrics, which embody the very essence of celebration in every thread.

Also read: Heads up: Hats are back!

“An embodiment of elegance and joy, the collection showcases our dedication to transform fabrics into timeless works of art that resonate with the essence of the festive season,” says Latika Kapoor, styling head, Pink Fort by FS Life. She further explains that the cuts and silhouettes in this collection are very modern with a predominance of Indian weave fabrics. “There’s an immense use of brocades, silks, chanderis etc. The whole collection is designed to be functional and delightful at the same time. Motifs inspired by nature can be seen all across the collection. Styles include short kurtas, kurta sets, maxi dresses and more,” she adds.

Pink Fort's Royal Celebrations

A celebration of culture & couture

Royal Celebrations is a celebration of culture and couture, where tradition meets contemporary finesse. “We’ve woven each piece with love, inspired by the vibrant tapestry of our heritage, to ensure you shine with elegance and joy this festive season. The colour palette is diverse and is launched to suit every individual’s style and preferences. There are blacks, reds, greens, and blues with a touch of gold,” says Latika.

As the name suggests, with this collection, the brand is celebrating the age-old traditions

and richness of the country. “There are several anecdotes from history that highlight the beauty and vivacity of weaves of India. In this collection, for the first time, we have introduced styles made in core Indian weaves,” says Latika.

Also read: Anu Mehra draws inspiration for her latest collection from the captivating Bagh print

Trend forecast

The designer tells us that ethnic wear trends and preferences have majorly transitioned from being loud and blingy to relaxed, minimalist and comfortable. “Less is more. Loungewear patterns and collections are in demand. People are going back to the roots; textile rich outfits are preferred and worn more now. Motifs inspired by nature have become a big hit these days. Natural shine of fabrics like brocades, silks and chanderis are trending,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 4,000.

Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com