Anu Mehra draws inspiration for her latest collection from the captivating Bagh print

Charisma by Anu Mehra, a boutique label specialising in Indian, Indo-western, cocktail, and couture wedding outfits, is introducing their latest collection titled Tarang, meaning note. Just like a symphony comprising diverse musical notes, Tarang is a fusion of colours, textures, and designs that harmonise a blend of beauty and style. Each piece is carefully curated to evoke a sense of joy and positivity.

The designer tells us that it has a deeper meaning than just a musical chord. “The pre-festive collection displays harmony and resonates with inner happiness, and aims to empower one to experience an inner joy and festive spirit,” she says.

The Mumbai-based designer’s collection is a tribute to the incredible talent and artistry of artisans from the Bagh district of Madhya Pradesh. “The inspiration behind Tarang stems from the captivating Bagh print, a true gem of traditional Indian craftsmanship. This print manifests the artisans’ skill and creativity and bridges their hidden talent and the world,” she says.

The outfits in the collection are a delightful fusion of Western playfulness and modern sensibility that brings a touch of the old into the contemporary. “We have crafted contemporary Indo-western wear using cotton fabric that is elegant and comfortable to wear. The colours are an amalgamation of various prints on a white base, and we have also integrated festive shades such as hues of green and orange to accentuate the celebratory vibes,” explains Anu.

To ensure that Tarang is completely in harmony with nature, the design house has used organic and sustainable materials promoting ethical fashion. “The colours in the Bagh prints are derived from vegetable dyes, adding another layer of authenticity and eco-friendliness to the collection,” adds Anu.

The designer notes that the biggest misconception Indian women have about fashion revolves around the idea of ‘fitting in’, in terms of confidence and personal expression. This misconception works as a barrier preventing women from fully embracing their style. “There are misconceptions related to colours and silhouettes. Many women avoid going beyond what they have been regularly wearing. They need to understand that colours are not limited to any specific skin tone, and silhouettes can be adapted to flatter every body type. Fashion must be a reflection of self-confidence, and that’s why empowering women with confidence is part of the core ethos of our brand. We aim to encourage women to embrace fashion as an extension of their identity,” she signs off.

