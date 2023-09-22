Charles & Keith’s Fall 2023 collection is an ode to modern reformation

Charles & Keith’s Fall 2023 campaign collection is an invitation to redefine personal boundaries, a celebration of continual exploration of freedoms of self-expression, with fashion as a medium.Referencing the minimal and monolithic sculptures of Constantin Brancusi, the defining detail in this season’s Pixie series is its take on simplicity.

The collection is an ode to modern reformation. It seamlessly blends style and comfort for today’s individuals. Crafted from premium materials, these items showcase elegant designs while incorporating ergonomic elements, such as cushioned insoles and adjustable straps, ensuring a comfortable and effortless wearing experience.

Producing bags that are spacious and comfortable to carry, this collection embodies the brand’s commitment to merging fashion-forward trends with the essential comfort needed for daily wear, making it a must-have for those who appreciate both style and ease in their accessories.

Platform heels are translated into three different silhouettes: an ankle boot, a sculptural mule, and Mary-Jane pumps. Chunky ankle boots and padded derbies feature a cupped outsole that comes up halfway over the foot — mimicking the foot in the process of stepping into new styles. Bags take on the same dramatic, brutalist approach. The Petra Curved Shoulder Bag makes a triumphant return for Fall, with a new square buckle that adds a touch of modernity. Almost an art piece on its own, the Sculptural Top Handle Moon Bag is seemingly crafted into a singular form but opens to reveal a surprisingly roomy interior. The iconic Koa bag is reintroduced in an East-West top-handle silhouette with a softer, more rounded body. The distinctive square push-lock creates a visual contrast that adds a chic element to the understated style. The bags and shoes can fit any occasion. Due to the solid neutral colours, they can transition from day to night

and can be used to style up or style down any outfit!

Prices start at Rs 6,499.

Available online.

