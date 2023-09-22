Ranis, Fireflies & Zari: Fashion Label Suta's first store opens in Chennai

A name familiar to many cities in the country, fashion label Suta, finally arrives in Chennai! As they introduce their first store in the city, they are also rolling out a fresh range of silhouettes — all perfectly drape-worthy, keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. With multiple collections being introduced by the label, we get in conversation with co-founder Sujata Biswas to discuss what is ‘in store.’ She reveals to us, “The store will stock exclusive products that aren’t available on our website,” piquing our interest further!



Tell us about your newest collections.

Surreal Escape, the latest launch from Suta’s stable, comprises gauzy and diaphanous silk organza saris and blouses that are hand-embroidered with intricate floral designs. The collection’s name is inspired by the very essence of organza — a fine, almost translucent weave made of pure silk fibres. Each sari takes more than a month to embroider.



Retro Rani is a new range of gorgeous chanderi saris with lace accents. These saris are perfect for those who want to retain a touch of tradition while also expressing their own individuality. The collection is inspired by the royalty of yore; the fabric, which combines pure silk and zari, radiates light from within and stands out in the most delicate way. Further, Jhumroo Junction is a collection of Kota cotton saris that feature hand-embroidered chikankari work, while Fairytales and Fireflies features mul-mul cotton saris with delicate zari detailing. They are adorned with floral motifs, in a nod to the various applications of flowers during festivals — as ornamentation, decoration and offerings.



What can Chennai expect from the newest store by your label?

The store’s location in Mylapore has been carefully chosen considering its rich cultural heritage, as well as its vibrant music and arts scene. This amalgamation is the perfect backdrop for Suta, known for preserving heirloom artisanal weaves and infusing them with a contemporary twist. The store’s interiors have been crafted using sustainable products such as jute, and sustainable strategies that include repurposing items that would have otherwise been discarded in landfills. Additionally, the store has bright murals handpainted by Suta employees, an unmistakable Suta signature.



How can we style these pieces for the upcoming festive season?

Our saris can be easily dressed up or down, to suit the occasion. For the more avant-garde wearer, we recommend wearing these saris in experimental drapes and switching between our statement blouses and softer silhouettes to create a variety of looks.



Rs. 1,900 onwards.

Also available online.