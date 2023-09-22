Dennison's workwear co-ord sets are inspired by the latest runway trends

Comfy, easy-to-style, and statement-worthy, co-ord sets are having a moment and the latest brand to cash in on the trend is Dennison, with their latest collection of women’s Autumn Winter workwear co-ord sets and formal shirts and dresses. As easy to style as a dress but, arguably, with greater impact, the advantage of a co-ord (apart from getting dressed in a few seconds), is that you can wear the separates as a set, or pair them with other wardrobe staples already hanging in your closet.

Sonalika Bansal, co-founder at Dennison, tells us that the cutting-edge designs are inspired by the latest runway trends, ensuring wearers stand out in style, She also gives us some tips on how to upgrade workwear.

Also read: MK Jewels unveils jewellery inspired by Lord Ganesha

“While our previous collections have always been trendsetting, this collection takes it a step further by exploring unconventional pairings of colours, textures, and patterns,” says Sonalika.

The latest workwear collection features tailored blazers, wide-leg trousers, structured dresses, and shirts. The cuts and silhouettes are thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse tastes and body types of professional women, ensuring that each piece in the workwear collection is both stylish and functional for the modern workplace.

“The collection is inspired by the idea that clothing can be a powerful tool for self-expression and empowerment. It aims to provide professional women with attire that not only meets the demands of their work but also make them feel confident, capable, and ready to take on any challenge,”

elaborates Sonalika.

Also read: Sabyasachi presents an ethnic Mickey Mouse for Disney 'Create 100' global campaign

On the work wear trends this season, she tells us that the lines between office attire and casual wear are increasingly blurring. “Pieces like blazers, tailored trousers, and shirts are being styled in more versatile ways, making them suitable for both professional settings and social occasions. Moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and stretchy materials are becoming popular for their comfort and ease of care, especially for those with active roles or long commutes. Traditional workwear colours like black, grey, and navy are giving way to brighter hues and bold prints. These can add a touch of individuality and creativity to professional attire,” she adds.

Upgrade your workwear

* Sleeveless blouses: Great for layering. Pair them with blazers or cardigans.

* Peplum tops: For a touch of femininity. Pairs well with pencil skirts and trousers. Choose bold colour or pattern.

* Blouse with a bow-tie neckline: Exudes elegance and a touch of vintage charm. Pairs well with high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt. Consider muted or pastel colours for a timeless look.

* Printed blouse: Can inject personality into your workwear. Opt for subtle prints like pinstripes, polka dots, or small florals paired with solid-coloured bottoms.

* A classic cardigan: A versatile layering piece. Wear it over dresses or with pants and a blouse. Accessorise with a belt or add a statement brooch.

* A statement necklace: Can instantly elevate your outfit. Pair it with a simple blouse or dress for a bold and sophisticated look.

* Silk scarves: Can be worn as neckties or tied around the handles of your handbag for a pop of colour and style.

* A sleek and structured tote bag: Can complete your professional look.

Price starts at Rs 800.

Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

