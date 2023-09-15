Sabyasachi presents an ethnic Mickey Mouse for Disney 'Create 100' global campaign

Indian creative powerhouse Sabyasachi Mukherjee has joined forces with Disney to craft a unique work of art for their 'Create 100' campaign. The campaign commemorates 100 years of Disney's storytelling legacy.

As a part of this collaboration, Sabyasachi has envisioned a truly exceptional art piece featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse, aptly named "Namaste Mickey." This vision has been brought to life through the skilled craftsmanship of artisans associated with the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

The design maven shares, “I was born in 1974, a time devoid of the internet where television was the sole medium of entertainment. I used to eagerly rush home to catch episodes of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. It fills me with immense excitement to be part of Create 100, representing India alongside so many talented creators. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Disney which has brought boundless joy to audiences worldwide for a century."

Sabyasachi with artwork

Talking about his artwork, he adds, “My creation, known as 'Namaste Mickey,' draws inspiration from India's rich tapestry of traditional and miniature paintings. It begins with a digital print on handmade canvas, then adorned with the age-old, intricate embroidery techniques of India. This has resulted in a contemporary collector's piece. In the artwork, Mickey Mouse dons traditional Indian attire and jewellery, set against the backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal, surrounded by India's captivating flora and fauna. This rendition weaves together the mystique of both East and West, creating a truly magical interpretation of the most beloved character, Mickey Mouse.”

Mickey Mouse in traditional Indian attire

The luxury designer concludes, “As I represent India, I want to take the opportunity to encourage everyone in the creative industry to continue to inspire and be inspired, and be part of positive changes around the world.”

Create 100 brings together creative visionaries from across the globe from the fields of fashion, music, art, and more. They will create collectables inspired by their personal connections to stories and characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and the 20th Century.

As part of the campaign, the collaborators generously contribute artworks, items, and experiences to support the Make-A-Wish® foundation. So far, celebrated talents such as Beyoncé, French fashion maestro Christian Louboutin, Giovanna Engelbert, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, the trailblazing American fashion luminary Tommy Hilfiger, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and esteemed global partners like Adidas, Pandora, and Coach are contributors to the campaign.

