Rocky Star’s new collection Damned Soul — An Eruption is about mental serenity

On october 2, in 1970, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a star was born. Little did anyone know then that he would go on to become a popular, sought after fashion designer and a name to reckon with in the fashion industry, not just in India but worldwide, putting Indian fashion on the world map. “Mumbai, that I proudly call my birthplace, is a city brimming with culture and creativity. From a young age, I found myself irresistibly drawn to the captivating allure of fashion. Whether it was observing trends, experimenting with styles, or simply appreciating the artistry behind clothing, I knew deep down that my destiny lay within the realm of fashion design,” says Rocky Star, the shining star we are talking about, who just showcased his latest collection Damned Soul — An Eruption at the London Fashion Week.

Interestingly, Rocky studied Commerce before he gave the designer in him the wings he deserved. “Following the completion of my Commerce degree, I swiftly transitioned to pursue my dreams in the realm of fashion design, enrolling at the esteemed JD Institute in Mumbai. One of my main motivations to become a fashion designer or that which piqued my interest in fashion was when I started to guide my friends in selecting the perfect attire for various events and styling them flawlessly,” the designer shares.

Also read: Sew In Style opens flagship store, launches festive edit

Showstopper Manushi Chillar with Rocky Star

From a humble beginning to the international stage, Rocky’s journey is inspirational, to say the least. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Ameesha Patel, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shriya Saran, Esha Deol, Diana Penty, Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, to name a few — who swear by Rocky’s creativity, are often seen wearing his creations. Known for his exceptional design sensibility and a flair for pushing creative boundaries, Rocky has been making waves not only in the Indian fashion scene but also on the global stage. His SS/23 collection at Milan Fashion Week received rave reviews, solidifying his brand’s position as a formidable force in the international fashion circuit. This triumph follows his highly successful debut in the international market with a mesmerising showcase at LAFW in 2022. The global appeal of Rocky’s creations has attracted the attention of high-profile celebrities worldwide. A roster of renowned personalities including Carrie Underwood, Danielle Campbell, and Elle Smith, to name a few, have embraced his designs and have become ambassadors of the brand in their own right.

A renowned Indian fashion designer with a legacy of 30 years, Rocky has come to be known for his unique and innovative creations that effortlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion.

With his latest spring and summer 2024 edit Damned Soul — An Eruption, Rocky offers a striking exploration of contemporary fashion infused with the essence of liberation in our modern-day lives. The collection showcases avant-garde and wearable pieces, each embodying a blend of timelessness and opulence. Utilising a colour palette of ivory, black, burgundy, grey, and gold, the collection symbolises the human experience of inner turmoil and liberation from it.

Caption

Talking to us about Damned Soul — An Eruption, Rocky says, “We frequently neglect our most valuable asset, our mental serenity, in the never-ending quest to stay ahead in life. This women’s wear collection is motivated and influenced by the freedom of today’s circle in which we are living. It is the perfect blend of contemporary style and stunning craftsmanship.”

Also read: Disha Patil launches her festive couture collection, Confluence

An intrinsically modern collection that is a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers crave on a global stage, Damned Soul — An Eruption is a reinterpretation of couture for a new era, where glamour, aberration and comfort converge seamlessly creating an irresistible fashion synchronicity. “I’ve always viewed clothes as a tool of self-representation, a means for individuals to express their unique style and personality. This collection is a manifestation of that philosophy. It embodies intensity, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. I believe it will resonate with those who appreciate the power of fashion to make a statement, both inwardly and outwardly.”

While his previous collection focused on nocturnal floral beauty, using nature-inspired colours and silhouettes, Damned Soul — An Eruption, in contrast explores contemporary freedom with dark soul symbolism, featuring sequin embroidery and metallic textures, signature baroque print, blending avant-garde design with mental serenity themes.

“In this collection, you’ll notice the shimmering allure of sequin embroidery, the rich texture of metallic fabrics, and our signature baroque print taking center stage. There are references to the baroque art movement throughout the collection additionally influenced by the movement. We’ve crafted a blend of structured and flowy gowns and dresses, combining elegance with a touch of whimsy. There’s bodycon, peplum, pegged, sheath dress, halter, and strapless to choose from,” Rocky tells us.

With ivory, black, burgundy, grey and gold dominating the colour scheme, the fabrics used for this collection, Rocky tells us includes raw silk, net, and poly-lycra.

Also read: Divyam Mehta’s new collection Kacho is a labour of love and reverence for Indian textiles and crafts

Rocky has just showcased this collection at the London Fashion Week, a stage he returned to after a hiatus of three years. “Returning to London after three years to showcase my collection for the fifth consecutive season was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. I vividly remember my debut on the British Fashion Council calendar, and now, every show feels like a thrilling chapter in my creative journey.”

As he takes the global stage by storm, we ask Rocky where India stands on the world fashion map in terms of innovation and style. “Over the years, India has gained recognition in the global fashion arena. Its fashion industry seamlessly combines craftsmanship with trends resulting in a distinctive and varied style. Indian designers demonstrate their creativity through practices and by blending textiles with contemporary designs. The increasing presence of India at fashion events like Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week underscores its growing impact on the fashion scene,” he opines.

Moving on to how he conceptualises his collections, Rocky shares, “It all starts with an understanding of the two worlds that I aim to bring together. I see each collection as a story, a tale where the timeless artistry of Indian craftsmanship blends seamlessly with modern Western styles. To create my designs, I immerse myself in research of motifs and techniques, carefully weaving these elements onto contemporary canvases. Each piece I craft represents a conversation, between these two legacies showcasing the splendour of diversity and the captivating charm of fusion fashion.”

With that so well explained, we ask the designer about his approach to design, and he says, “I follow a set of principles. Firstly, I believe in paying attention to every detail making sure that each sequin is placed precisely and that every motif tells a story. Secondly, I find inspiration from the beauty of culture as well as the understated elegance of Western fashion. My goal is to strike a balance between these two influences. Working closely with artisans and craftsmen is crucial for preserving the authenticity of techniques. Additionally, I always stay attuned to the changing preferences of my customers ensuring that each piece not only showcases artistry but also remains functional and relevant in today’s evolving fashion scene.”

We agree, and we bet you do, too.

Price range: Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rupsjain

Also read: Step into the roaring ’20s with Crimzon's Great Gatsby footwear collection