COVER: Esha Deol says forty is the new twenty!

Esha Deol still gets called the Dhoom Machale girl. Well, why not? She is the OG Dhoom girl after all, and has no qualms being popular for a role she played in her 20s; for she is to Dhoom Machele what Anil Kapoor is to Dhina Dhin Dha! Making her acting debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) opposite Aftab Shivdasani, Esha went on to star with actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Then came Kucch To Hai and Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, followed by LOC: Kargil. Switching gears to Tamil cinema (Tamil is her mother tongue), Esha made her debut in Mani Ratnam’s political film Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) opposite Suriya. This was followed by the Hindi film, Yuva, before she finally got her breakthrough with Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Dhoom, which brought her immense popularity.

A few films later though, Esha went missing from the big screen for far too long. At 41 now, happily married, and two daughters later; also moving on from the teenybopper love stories she was a part of in her 20s, Esha is making her comeback to the big screen with Main (meaning ‘I’). While a lot of actors do not prefer to use the term ‘comeback’, Esha is super cool with it. “These are just terms. I think everybody uses it, and I am completely okay with it, because the truth, of course, is that I am indeed making a comeback. Then why say it any other way?” Esha tells us.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Main is a socially relevant cop drama with Esha’s character depicting how a woman discovers herself. Amit Sadh plays a cop and Esha’s husband in the film that also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. So, when Esha came to Chennai to inaugurate the Luxury Shopping Festival at Phoenix MarketCity, we met with the gorgeous actress — who, we must tell you, still looks like she is in her 20s — to talk about everything from her South Indian roots, her changed approach to films, how motherhood has moulded her into a different person she is in love with, why she is really not scouting for films and yes, why she thinks nepotism is a well played card by those who want to downplay the pressures ‘star kids’ have to deal with to survive in

the industry.

Excerpts:

You can take a South Indian out of South India, but you can’t take South India out of a South Indian. Does that hold true for you?

Absolutely! Chennai is home to me; we also have a house here. I’ve grown up with most of my holidays spent here with my nani. My cousin sister is here. I remember gorging on South Indian food, going to drive-in restaurants, and to the beach. I have wonderful memories growing up in Chennai. So whenever I’m here for some work, I just love it. I bring my daughters to Chennai too. Also, my Guruji is from here, so we make it a point to visit Chennai whenever possible.

Do you consider Main to be the beginning of your second innings in the industry?

I do. Though I have been working, here we are talking about the big screen, right! After giving birth to two beautiful babies, getting them into this lovely world, I think it’s a nice time to get back to work. I had started working at the age of 18, and I believe once an actor always an actor. Being a working woman is important because it just keeps you out there, you know, and I need that because I love working.

What is it about Main that made you consider it as your comeback film?

It’s not like I was looking deep for something, or scouting films to make a comeback. I did a web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year; I recently did Hunter with Sunil Shetty. So, I mean, I’m not looking at my comeback in terms of ‘it has to be a web series’ or ‘it has to be a film’. For me, the story has to be good. I have to be doing something really meaningful and nice. And when I go back home, I should feel nice and content about the work I’ve done. With Main, the character I’m playing and how the plot unfolds — were the green tick marks for me.

Please tell us more...

Main is a psychological thriller. It depicts the journey of a wife and her husband, who is an encounter specialist. The story presents what it takes to be a cop wife, among other things. I think closer to the release is when we will be able to speak more about the film, but it’s definitely a very intriguing and soulful film.

You’ve stayed away from the big screen for quite long. Have you, as an actor, changed? Has your approach to films changed?

Yes, definitely. I have changed and evolved as a human being, and I think it has a lot to do with being a mother. Motherhood does change you and bring some amazing beautiful transformation, for any woman. So definitely my choices have also changed. I’ve matured from the kind of films I chose to do back in the day — those teenybopper stories, which were very cute, and I’m glad I got to do all that. But now my choices are different. The kind of films I want to do have to be something with a nice message or something meaningful, solid, something with a punch, you know.

Who are the people you want to work with and what are the kinds of characters you want to play?

There are so many talented people out there who are working hard and bringing the audiences some lovely stories. To be honest, I enjoy doing action. I loved doing Hunter for the same reason. I want to do more action films.

You wear multiple hats — actor, dancer, fitness enthusiast; we’ve also seen you in Roadies. What is closest to you?

Motherhood, it has to be motherhood! I’m a very private person; I like to keep my personal life for me to cherish and enjoy. So, I don’t know how to explain much about motherhood, but it’s just so simple, sweet, beautiful and a lovely experience.

Would you also want your daughters to take up dance?

Oh! They already have. Dance is in their system, and both my daughters are very good

dancers, I must say.

You made your OTT debut last year. In terms of content, what do you think OTT brings?

OTT brings variety to the audience. There’s a lot of choice and options that people have, to sit at home and watch. The films or shows on OTT, I think are much more hard-hitting. Whereas films (on the big screen) are a place the audiences want to go and escape to; and I like those kinds of films. They are needed to be watched in the theatres only, and I am glad films are back in theatres (after the

pandemic).

Coming from a family where both your mom and dad are great actors, have you felt the pressure of living up to expectations?

The pressure has been constant! The day I got into this industry, pressures came pouring in. But I believe it’s a part and parcel of being born to superstars and legends (like my mom and dad) and so you already know what you’re in.

That brings me to ask you, considering you are a ‘star kid’, what are your views on nepotism and the whole discussion around it?

I think that those who use the nepotism card, they just use it at the right time; they throw the card at you when it is convenient for them. And I think that’s not needed, because all of us are here to work. At the end of the day, when you’re in front of the camera, you are just an actor like any other; and you have to perform and build your work. So, I don’t wish to give nepotism any importance. As ‘star kids’, as we are termed, we have added pressures of living up to our parents’ body of work, but that pressure is downplayed; it’s never discussed. And none (star kids) of us are the kind who will blow their own trumpet! We are not here to announce that we have pressures! None of us have done that.

We are very dignified people.

You are such a fitness enthusiast. Is fitness a lifestyle for you?

Yes it is. Fitness is a part of me, not a fad. I don’t look at it as ‘I have to go and work out’; for me, it’s a lifestyle. I feel nice when I work out; it keeps my mind and body on the right track. I feel, as we grow, we need to do things not just to look good, but also to keep our muscle strength intact for the long run.

In your 40s Esha, do you feel 40 is the new 20?

Absolutely! Also, I would want to answer this differently. Fact is, when we are in our 20s, we are naive, restless, and reckless. But in our 40s, we are able to revisit certain things and do them with more ease and more experience, and that reflects in every aspect of our lives.

Who are you closest to in the family?

My mother and my sister.

Are they also the biggest influence in your life?

Yes. And I am very influenced by my dad too. My mother has been a constant guide — someone I really look up to with respect and the way she has led her life. She has taught my sister and me that nothing is impossible. My dad, of course, is very soft-hearted. He’s a very people’s person. He loves everyone. He’s got that connection with people, which I don’t think many people have. So, that is something I admire about him.



