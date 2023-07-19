Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Kamal Haasan reach US ahead of Project K’s SDCC debut

The first look of Project K will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is all set to become the first Indian film to be a part of the prestigious San Diego Comic Con which will take place from July 20 to July 23. Ahead of the event, the stars of the film including Prabhas and Kamal Haasan have landed in the US.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of production house Vyjayanthi Movies posted a picture featuring Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati in the country. In the snap both of them can be seen with their backs turned towards the camera on an American street. A street sign saying Hollywood was also visible in the picture and both the actors were seen sporting black hoodies with ‘What is Project K’ printed on them.

They captioned the post, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th. @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK.”

Later the Instagram handle of the production house also shared an image of Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan walking on the streets of the US with the caption, “Good morning AmeriKa. Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan in the streets of USA.”

In the pic, Kamal was dressed casually in a dark blue jacket and grey trousers. He also sported a cap while he posed on a sunlit American street with buildings and parked cars visible in the background.

On Monday, the makers also shared the first look of Deepika from the film. In the look, the artiste was seen dressed in a rugged cloak and exuding an intense aura. They captioned the post, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”

The Nag Ashwin directional also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The first look of the film will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con and the team will also reveal the film's title, trailer, and release date.

Vyjayanthi Movies will show exclusive glimpses from the film to fans at an opening night party on July 19. The film's team will hold a panel titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic’ on July 20.