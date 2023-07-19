Keerthy Suresh set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan

Actress Keethy Suresh, most prominently seen in Tamil and Telugu films, is set to mark her debut in Bollywood. The South sensation will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in a Hindi remake of a blockbuster, called Theri that starred Thalapathy Vijay. Titled VD18, the Hindi film will be an action film with hints of romance and comedy.

According to a media report, the film will be directed by Kaees and jointly produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The shoot will commence from next month and will release in May 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Cinestudios recently put up a post announcing the film. The caption reads, "Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The film #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024. (sic)"



For the uninitiated, Theri was released in 2016 with Vijay portraying the role of a cop. The film had two female leads, one played by Samantha and the other by Amy Jackson. While Samantha's role will be essayed by Keerthy, it has yet not been decided as to who is to take over Amy's role.

On the work front, while Keerthy has finished shooting for the Meher Ramesh directorial Bhola Shankar and Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which is set to release this Friday.

Also read: Actor Vansh Luthra to feature in Polish film Soulcatcher