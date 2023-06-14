Hrithik Roshan soaks in ‘Vitamin Dhoop’ while working out; fans reference to  ‘Jadoo’ in comments

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is well known for his fitness and the actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of him working out in the sun. In the snap, Hrithik was seen exercising on a terrace donning a yellow cap and sunglasses. A view of the city skyline filled the background.

Posting the image, he captioned it, “When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue.” He also added the hashtag #keepgoing to the post.”

Taking to the comment section, many fans referred to his 2001 film, Koi Mil Gaya, in which an alien called Jadoo consumed sunlight as the source of power. A comment read, "Inspired by Jadoo” A fan said, “Jadoo and Krrish like dhoop.” Another user wrote, “Kabir getting ready for another mission.” “Morning motivation we needed! Hitting the gym now,” read a comment.

The passion for fitness that Hrithik has is well known. The actor frequently shares snippets from his workout sessions. In March, the actor posted this throwback picture, writing, “When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Vikram Vedha. The film which was a Hindi remake of the Tamil-language film of the same name also starred Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Fighter which is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.