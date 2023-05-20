Hrithik Roshan fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr on 'yuddhabhumi'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished NTR Jr cheekily on his birthday on Saturday and said that he is waiting for him on the 'yuddhabhumi' (battle field), adding fuel to 'War 2' speculation.

Though he didn't mention 'War 2' in his tweet to NTR Jr., Hrithik dropped several hints about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film of our times being made. His tweet read, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace, until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!"



Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about bringing daughter Aaradhya to Cannes

The film is expected to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

YRF Spy Universe boasts of the presence of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema as super-spies. It has Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, Salman Khan as Tiger, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Deepika Padukone as Rubai, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and John Abraham as Jim.

Also read: Beyonce and Jay-Z now own the most expensive home in the history of California