Beyonce and Jay-Z now own the most expensive home in the history of California  

Beyonce will be returning to a brand new, luxurious architectural masterpiece in California at the end of her Renaissance World Tour. According to reports, Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased a 30,000-square-foot home in Malibu for a monstrous price tag of $200 million, making it the most expensive house in the history of California.

It is the biggest real estate transaction California has ever witnessed, smashing the previous record of 177 million dollars. In addition to that, it is also the second-most expensive home real estate deal in the entirety of United States history. The most expensive house in the United States is a whopping 238 million dollars, bought by hedge fund billionaire Ken Gryphon in 2019 and located in New York City.

It may come as a surprise, but Beyonce and Jay-Z got somewhat of a good deal on the purchase, as the property had been originally listed for 295 million dollars. Although with a combined net worth of 2.5 billion, securing a mortgage will be a piece of cake for the power couple.

The mansion was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and is one of the very few American homes designed by the master architect. Designer Tom Ford was among the first Americans to commission Ando to design a home.

The former owner, William Bell, an art collector, spent 15 years erecting the all-concrete tower. It is situated on an 8-acre estate with views of Malibu's Paradise Cove, also known as Billionaires' Rowsituated on an 8-acre estate with views of Malibu's Paradise Cove, also known as Billionaires' Row.

Bell purchased the architectural wonder of concrete and glass for $14.5 million in 2003 before commissioning Japanese architect Tadao Ando to develop the minimalist concrete design. The L-shaped house features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that lead outdoors to a swimming pool, cabana, and grass lawn located on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Last week, Beyonce kicked off with an astonishing showcase of 37 hits in Stocken, Sweden, and is presently in the middle of her much-awaited Renaissance World Tour. The tour will continue through all of Europe until July 9, before heading back to the United States.

The tour is in promotion of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album. Three of the project's songs received individual honours: Break My Soul was selected as the best dance/electronic recording, Plastic Off the Couch was named the best traditional R&B performance, and Cuff It was named the best R&B song.