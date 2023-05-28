IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan honoured with an award for Outstanding Achievement; Hrithik Roshan wins Best Actor

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and it was a star-studded ceremony. Popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan won the award for Best Actor in Leading Role at the ceremony while Alia Bhatt bagged the award for Best Actor in Leading Role (Female). Legendary actor Kamal Haasan was also felicitated with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema.

Receiving his award for Vikram Vedha, Hrithik said, “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me, which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness." He added, "I love you guys... I will never take you for granted.”

Alia won the award for her performance in the 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was collected by producer Jayantilal Gada on her behalf as the actress was not able to attend the ceremony because of her grandfather being reportedly ill.

Kamal received a standing ovation as he received the award. The award was given to the artiste by music director AR Rahman.

Anil Kapoor won the award for Performance In A Supporting Role (male) for his role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The 2022 fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva won many awards at the ceremony including Best Playback Singer (female) for Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh (male). Mouni Roy won the award for Best Supporting Actor (female) for the film.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan was honoured with the award for Best Debut (male) which he shared with Santanu Maheshwari, who won the award for his performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out the list of all the winners here:

Best Film: Drishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing: Drishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one – Shiva

Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling