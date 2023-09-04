Diana Penty shines as showstopper for Gopi Vaid's bridal lehenga collection

In a dazzling display of traditional opulence, Diana Penty took centre stage as the showstopper for renowned designer label Gopi Vaid's bridal fashion show. The event showcased the brand's latest collection, Saawariya, and Diana's appearance was nothing short of regal as she gracefully strutted down the runway in a resplendent golden mirror-work lehenga.

Diana's attire for the show served as a radiant recommendation for the impending wedding season, particularly for that fortunate bridesmaids-to-be seeking to make a striking fashion statement. The stunning traditional outfit featured intricate mirror embroidery, delicate threadwork, and shimmering sequin embellishments.

The blouse, exuding elegance and sophistication, boasted a sleeveless design with a plunging wide U-neckline. Beaded tassels adorned its borders, while a super-cropped hem added a modern twist by revealing her toned midriff. The fitted bust accentuated her graceful silhouette. Meanwhile, the lehenga skirt showcased a high-rise waist, a layered A-line ghera, and tassel-embellished dori ties on the side, all contributing to its timeless charm.

To complete her captivating look, Diana adorned a heavily embellished mirror-work net dupatta, ornate gold jhumkis, and a statement ring. She elevated her look with high heels that complemented the ensemble impeccably.

Her makeup choices were equally remarkable, with gold smoky eye shadow, defined brows, luscious mascara-coated lashes, a flattering mauve lip shade, a radiant highlighter, and flushed cheeks. Her centre-parted open wavy locks added a touch of sophistication to the overall glamour.

Diana had earlier enthralled her fans with another stunning ethnic-modern ensemble. She opted for an all-black creation by Manish Malhotra, comprising a bustier blouse, a chic cape jacket, and stylish sharara pants. The blouse featured a plunging neckline, intricate beaded embellishments, and a midriff-baring cropped hem, while the cape jacket boasted see-through allure with beaded adornments on the shoulders, Chikankari embroidery, tassels, and feather accents.

Sharara pants with a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, exquisite Chikan embroidery, and shimmering diamantes provided the perfect balance. To complement her ensemble, Diana donned statement earrings and a statement ring, while her makeup was impeccably executed with bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, impeccably feathered brows, flushed cheeks, heavy mascara, and a glossy mauve lip shade. Her centre-parted sleek bun served as the finishing touch, exuding elegance and poise.