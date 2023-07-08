Diana Penty makes a statement in a gorgeous printed maxi dress at Dior’s exhibition for Paris Haute Couture Week 

Attending the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week, Indian actress Diana Penty visited the inauguration of an exhibition at La Galerie Dior honouring the fashion house's legacy. For the outing, the artiste wore a lovely printed maxi dress proving that she is surely putting her mark on the world fashion scene with her enticing elegance and desi allure.

For the outing, Diana chose a stunning black maxi dress with a striking print in purple, green, and blue. A little side slit was added to the dress to provide a touch of glitz. She completed her look with a black bucket sling bag, black tie-on flats, and Dior statement earrings.

Diana was styled by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander. The actress kept her hair and makeup simple, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. The artiste completed her appearance with little makeup, including nude lipstick, darker brows, and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair was fashioned in a sophisticated bun with flicks framing her face, giving her a gorgeous look.

She also shared images of her look on her Instagram handle which soon went viral on the internet. Diana captioned the post, “A date with Dior!” Many fans took to the comment section of the post to praise the actress. A fan wrote, “Style queen.” Another user commented, “Gorgeous.”

Diana began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut in Cocktail (2012), alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She was most recently seen in the film Selfiee, alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.