Diana Penty opts for a glamorous look for Cannes 2023 red carpet; rocks a black dress at Cannes party 

Diana Penty attended the world premiere of May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, on Saturday at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actor wore a black cropped jacket with a matching black bottom on the red carpet and sported very little makeup. The actor also wore a little black dress to a party at Cannes 2023 on Saturday.

Diana's stunning black ensembles were shared on fan pages, with many applauding her fashion choices. The actor wore a short black tassel dress with matching black heels to the party and wore her hair up in a bun. Reacting to her photos shared on Twitter, a user wrote, 'the epitome of grace and glamour'. Another fan said, "Looking too good in black."

The gorgeous @DianaPenty on the red carpet for the premiere of "May December". #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/8TKXyfoir2 — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) May 20, 2023

A host of Indian celebrities have walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet, including Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta. Anushka Sharma is expected to make her Cannes red carpet debut soon. So far, many people have praised Diana's Cannes appearances.

Diana began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut in Cocktail (2012), alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She was most recently seen in the film Selfiee, alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.