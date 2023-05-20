Diana Penty dazzles in Falguni Shane Peacock at Cannes; netizens call her 'best of the lot so far'

While netizens had their eyes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan at Cannes this season, Diana Penty came, saw and conquered the red carpet, in regal quiet. On Saturday morning, the model-actress uploaded brand new images of herself from Cannes 2023. She was dressed to the nines with a co-ord set comprising a crop top and matching skirt by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. “All that glitters,” she captioned the picture. Diana was wearing a glittery, nude coloured piece that was adorned with red and blue stones.

The Cocktail-star posed for her Instagram pictures while standing on a balcony overlooking the French Riviera. In one of the pictures, she let down her long, straight hair while flaunting the backless ensemble. Her followers praised the look, dropping comments like “Gorgeous!” and “Simple stunning.”

Earlier, she had shared a photo of herself when she had just arrived at Cannes. She had sported the classic combination of blue jeans and a white top with frills. Completing the look with a pair of black shades, she was seen posing on a balcony. She posted this image with the caption, “Hello again Cannes”

Meanwhile, the who’s who of Indian celebs seem to be present at the French Riviera this year. Apart from the looks of Cannes veterans like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looks of debutantes like Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Sara Ali Khan have already created buzz. Desi fashion enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for actress Anushka Sharma’s turn at the red carpet.