Step into elegance: FableStreet enters retail

FableStreet, the online fashion brand known for its elegant western wear and contemporary clothing, is foraying into brick and mortar retail with the opening of three flagship stores between mid-September and October. The much-anticipated launch marks a significant milestone for the brand as it brings its signature style and quality closer to customers in physical spaces.

The first store had a soft launch on September 18, 2023, followed by the official launch on September 22. Two more stores will join the FableStreet retail expansion in Mumbai and Pune, the Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, and Phoenix Mall of Millennium in Pune.

These retail spaces are designed to provide an immersive experience for customers, with an average carpet area of around 1000 sq ft. Each store will encapsulate the essence of FableStreet - a blend of sophisticated workwear, elegant leisurewear, and timeless fashion pieces that resonate with today's modern, discerning shoppers.

Mumbai and Pune have always been strong bases for FableStreet, where the brand has been embraced by fashion-conscious individuals seeking quality and style. This expansion aims to solidify FableStreet's presence in Maharashtra and cater to the growing demand from its loyal customer base.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our brick and mortar stores to the world. This expansion is a testament to the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us over the years. We believe that by bringing FableStreet closer to our customers, we can offer an even more personalised shopping experience while maintaining the exceptional quality and design that our brand is known for,” said Ayushi Gudwani, CEO at FS Life.

Along with entering into brick and mortar, FableStreet has launched its ‘Value of Good’ initiative. The initiative is to reinstate a few of FableStreet’s core objectives of people first, customer first and planet first. The actionables in each category include minimising waste, reuse and repurpose, diversity and inclusion, women in leadership, people development, research backed clothing, education to enhance and community first. Stakeholders will be able to experience ‘value of good’ across all online and retail platforms.

Moreover, the new stores will exclusively feature FableStreet collections, with the possibility of exploring other brands in the retail space at a later date i.e, Pink Fort and March Jewellery.

Customers can look forward to a range of retail exclusives, FS exclusives, versatile workwear, the LivIn collection, delightful florals, sophisticated marble prints, captivating geometric patterns, and exciting collaborations under “FableStreet X.”