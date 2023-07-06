Shakira dominates Paris Fashion Week in her 'NO' trench coat

Colombian singer Shakira recently appeared at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. She appeared in a chic white ensemble with a bold statement that fans could read loud and clear. The word "NO" appeared on the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s white coat dress in all-capital letters.



The glamourous dress was hailed from Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2008 collection that is full of 'NO' designs. The seams of the wrap dress were embellished with golden metal and white crystals even on the belt, sleeves and collar. The singer paired it with strappy golden platform sandals and a matching clutch bag by Aquazzura. She additionally accessorised with big rose-tinted sunglasses. The diva looked glamorous in her rosy makeup and a straight hairdo.



The singer shared a video on Instagram saying, "Yes is overrated". She is also heard saying "Yes is overrated" in the video. She also shared a photo of herself and the Havana singer Camila Cabello. Both were seen sitting next to each other in the front row, holding up their pointer fingers. She wrote, "Hanging with Camila!"

The Waka Waka singer, was honoured at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala. The singer said, “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a woman. It's been a year where I've realized, we, women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."



Last year the singer announced her separation from Gerard Pique after a decade of relationship. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the former couple wrote in a joint statement.

