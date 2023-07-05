Shilpa Shetty looks sassy in a gorgeous red Manika Nanda gown

Shilpa Shetty is a pro fashionista. Apart from her timeless beauty, envious physique and terrific acting skills, if there’s something we always look forward to, it has to be her fashion sense. She has often proved her love for all things style through various ethnic, western and contemporary looks.

Well, if you adore the actress for her sartorial choices, here’s something that will leave you excited. Shilpa left her fans scurrying to take notes with a new look. She dropped pictures in a beautiful red gown from Manika Nanda’s label. She arrived on the sets of the show India’s Got Talent Season 10 pulling off this stylish look. The actress is currently judging the show.

Her fiery red floor-length ensemble came with a figure-hugging silhouette which accentuated Shilpa’s hourglass figure. The one-shoulder gown showcased dramatic cutouts and a thigh-high slit for that much-needed oomph factor. The ruffled detailing on her outfit worked like icing on the cake.

Shilpa opted for minimal accessories and let her outfit become the centre of attraction. The actress just wore a pair of statement earrings. Her mane was nicely secured in a messy bun with a few strands left open. As far as her glam picks are concerned, she used blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, mascara-laden eyes and a dash of nude shade on her lips.

Shilpa Shetty flaunting a red gown (Source: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty often grabs headlines because of her unmatchable fashion choices. Once, she left our hearts racing when appeared classy in a pastel blue gown. The asymmetrical one-shoulder gown from the shelves of designer Gaby Charbachy showed a daring thigh-high slit.

The satin sheen made it appear utterly delightful. She just carried a stack of shiny silver bracelets in the name of accessories. Her glam picks included a solid maroon lip shade, shimmery eyelids, eyeliner and contoured cheeks. Shilpa left her hair open in beachy waves.

Shilpa Shetty in a pastel blue dress (Source: Instagram)

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

