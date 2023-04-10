[PICS] Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s new room with animal murals and play area

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a glimpse of her daughter Samisha’s new room. As visible in the video shared by Shilpa, the room was coloured blue, white and pink with one side of a wall painted with a mural including several animals like a giraffe, an elephant and butterflies as well as some plants. Nearby, there were stairs leading to the playing area with a net around it.

The bunk beds in the room were converted into a playing zone with several stuffed toys next to it. A sketch of a bear on a wall was also seen in the clip. There was a pink couch in the area too with matching cushions and oval-shaped table and chairs nearby, Sharing the glimpse, Shilpa wrote, “Can't thank you enough my darling #MinalChopra for helping me put together Samisha's new room. It's perfect (hugs and red heart emojis).”

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009 and the couple welcomed their son Vivaan in May 2012. Their daughter Samisha was born via surrogacy in February 2020.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the Hindi-language comedy-drama, Nikamma, which starred Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the upcoming Kannada-language film, KD-The Devil, which has been directed by Prem. The film will star Dhruva Sarja in the lead role along with V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

Shilpa will also appear in the upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. The series which will debut on Amazon Prime Video also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.