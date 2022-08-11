Shilpa Shetty fractures her leg while shooting for Indian Police Force, asks fans to ‘remember her in prayers’

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, broke her leg while shooting. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her followers by posting a picture. Shilpa can be seen sitting in a wheelchair in the picture with her left leg covered in plaster. She has also been advised a six-week rest for recovery.

Shilpa captioned the post, “They said, Roll camera action - ‘break a leg!’ I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (remember me in your prayers). Prayers always work (sic).”

Many celebrities took to the post's comments section, wishing the actress a fast recovery. Indian television actor Paritosh Tripathi wrote, “Jaldi theek ho ke dance Ka video post kijie (Get well soon and post the dance video). Mahadev bless u mam (sic).”

Actress Sophie Choudry also commented on the post writing, “Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa (sic).”

Shilpa was last seen in the 2022 film Nikkama, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu movie Middle Class Abbayi, was directed by Sabbir Khan. She will be seen next in Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, the actress shared a video from the sets of the series, which showed her and Sidharth performing an action sequence.

Shilpa will also be seen in the upcoming film, Sukhee, which will be directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.