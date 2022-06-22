Here’s why Shilpa Shetty is part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in Nikamma is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe with Indian Police Force. The actress recently shared that she agreed to be a part of the project because of her son Viaan Raj Kundra and he is the only reason that she is doing the series. She said that her son is a huge fan of Rohit’s films and he was more excited about the film than her.

“I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son),” the actor said in one of her interviews.

Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, who will be playing a Delhi police officer. Vivek Oberoi is also part of the project. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

The Life in a Metro actress recalls when Rohit offered her the series when she was preoccupied with reality show India’s Got Talent and her upcoming film Sukhee.

“It first came via someone that Rohit is trying to get in touch with me and wants me to play a part in his project. I thought they were joking. When he spoke to me, I said let me think about it and it was a yes,” she said.

The series is a part of Rohit’s already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films — Singham and Singham 2 that stars Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi headlined by Akshay Kumar.

The show will mark debut of Shilpa, Sidharth and Rohit on OTT. The eight-part series Indian Police Force is scheduled to stream next year on Amazon Prime Video.