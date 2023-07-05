Mrunal Thakur is ‘fierce and fabulous’ in a stylish black bodycon dress 

Mrunal Thakur’s heart goes out to chic outfits. We have often seen her pulling off different looks with absolute grace and poise. Whether she is busy promoting her films in fabulous outfits or simply running errands in the city, Mrunal’s style game is always on point. She has taken it upon herself to give us some major sartorial goals from time to time.

Recently, the actress shared glimpses of her latest look on Instagram and her fans are super happy. Mrunal looked stunning wearing a chic black dress while attending the screening of the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Her black pick from the fashion brand Lovers and Friends came with a dramatic asymmetrical hem. The bodycon ensemble showcased a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on the side. What about the other accompaniments? Mrunal wore a diamond chain necklace and a pair of silver emerald-studded black heels.

For makeup, she applied nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheeks and a dash of nude lipstick. Mrunal kept her side-parted mane open.

Mrunal Thakur acing a lovely black dress (Image source: Instagram)

This is not the first time we saw Mrunal Thakur grabbing eyeballs in a surreal black outfit. Once, previously, she opted for a gorgeous black midi dress from the shelves of Saiid Kobeisy. The classy ensemble featured a halter neck detailing.

However, what enhanced the overall look was the frills and tassel work. Her makeup very well synced with her outfit. Mrunal went for nude eyeshadow, mascara, well-contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. She tied her hair back in what appeared to be a low ponytail. A pair of black strappy heels gave a finch touch to her overall appearance.

Mrunal Thakur slaying a unique look in this black midi dress (Source: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur has extensively worked in the Hindi film industry. She has also done various Telugu films like Sita Ramam. She was recently seen in Lust Stories 2.