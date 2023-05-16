Mrunal Thakur to make her Cannes red carpet debut with Falguni Shane Peacock

Indian actress Mrunal Thakur will make her highly anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, and according to reports, the actress will be dressed by Falguni Shane Peacock for the festival‘s red carpet. Many fans are waiting to see the actress make an appearance at the event as she frequently pulls off high-octane red-carpet ensembles with the same skill as her athleisure attire.

Falguni Shane Peacock will also be making its red carpet debut at the festival this year in partnership with Grey Goose, stated sources. The brand is known for its stunning crystal decorations, dexterous stitching, and abundant imitation feathers.

Talking about the appearance, Mrunal said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

The annual Cannes International Film Festival, which takes place in Cannes, France, offers sneak peeks at brand-new films from all over the world. This year, a large number of celebrities from the global entertainment industry will walk the red carpet. The dates for Cannes 2023 are May 16 through May 27.

This is the 76th edition of the festival, which will be held at Cannes' Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The jury president for this year will be Ruben Stlund. India was the designated Country of Honour during the Marche' Du Film, which was held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival in France, last year.

On the work front, Mrunal last appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in a dance number for the movie Selfie. She also starred in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur which was released on April 7. She will be next seen in the Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and in the Telugu language film Nani 30.