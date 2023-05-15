Alia Bhatt redefines chic in a denim-on-denim ensemble as she leaves for Gucci event in Seoul 

Actress Alia Bhatt was photographed at the Mumbai airport today donning a chic denim-on-denim ensemble after being named the Gucci brand ambassador. According to sources, Alia went to the airport to catch a flight to Seoul, South Korea on Sunday after enjoying her first Mother's Day. She looked gorgeous wearing a white shirt, straight-leg jeans, and a denim topcoat. She carried a tiny leather handbag, and her back hair was perfectly coiffed. She also added black block heels to the denim ensemble.

A video of Alia at the airport was posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account. Many fans made a guess about her location of travel in the comment section of the post. A user wrote, “Alia was going to Seoul for the first time as the global brand ambassador of Gucci to launch the Gucci 2024 collection. Can't wait to see her there.” One of her fan pages wrote, “Proud of our girl as ambassador of Gucci wearing the brand and looking so young and beautiful and of course in her duties as ambassador attending to the Fashion Show in South Korea.”

Last week, Gucci announced Alia as a global brand ambassador for the brand. They shared the news in an Instagram post and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

Alia recently attended the Met Gala in New York for the first time. She was dressed in a lovely white gown created by Prabal Gurung for the event. She accessorised the dress with ornate gloves, coordinating diamond rings and earrings, and extremely high shoes.

Alia was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language fantasy film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will next appear in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh, which is scheduled for a July release. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the movie, Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot in the lead role.