Janhvi Kapoor shares old picture of her and Sridevi on Mother’s Day; says, ‘Running out of pictures but never out of memories’

On Mother's Day, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother Sridevi, with a throwback photo. Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share an old photo of herself and the late actress. In the vintage photograph, Sridevi was holding a little Janhvi as they rested their faces next to one another.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt notes for Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day

In the cropped image, Janhvi was spotted wearing a printed white and blue dress, while Sridevi was dressed in a t-shirt. The mother-daughter duo were seen smiling as they posed for the camera. She captioned the post, “Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you.”

Many celebrities including, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the heartfelt post with red heart emojis.

Janhvi is the eldest child of Sridevi and Hindi film director Boney Kapoor Sridevi passed away in Dubai, where she had travelled to attend a family event, on February 24, 2018. Sridevi is well-known for her iconic performances in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, and English Vinglish. Her last film, Mom, earned her a posthumous Best Actress National Award.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the 2022 survival thriller film, Mili, which was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. She will next appear in Ulajh, an upcoming thriller film set in the illustrious and captivating world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). The actress is also working on the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring RajKummar Rao.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional saree look a summery twist, picks pastel drape for 'NTR 30' muhurat

She also has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, and the Telugu-language Koratala Siva film, NTR 30, in her kitty. The film which stars Jr NTR in the lead marks Janhvi’s Telugu debut. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will also star in the upcoming project.